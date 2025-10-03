Leeds vs Tottenham: Prediction, betting tips & predicted line-ups

Leeds vs Tottenham betting tips

Tottenham to win - 6/4 Bet365

Richarlison to score at any time - 21/10 Betway

Leeds have surprised many since they returned to the Premier League and will hope to add to their points tally when they welcome Tottenham to Elland Road in Saturday’s early kick-off (12.30pm, live on TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

The Yorkshire outfit have eight points from their opening six games, including wins over Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while you have to go back to February for the last time they lost a home game in any competition.

Spurs have also started well under new boss Thomas Frank. They have lost just one game so far, beaten 1-0 at home by Bournemouth, but they currently sit fourth in the table with 11 points from their six games.

They have beaten Burnley, Manchester City and West Ham, but have drawn three of their last four in all competitions, being held by Brighton, Wolves and Bodo/Glimt, the latter result coming in the Champions League.

Betting sites make Tottenham favourites to get back to winning ways, although not by much with the Premier League odds for this fixture suggesting a tight encounter.

Leeds vs Tottenham preview: Spurs to continue their run

Leeds have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League games against Saturday’s opponents, including each of their last four dating back to 2021 when goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo earned the home side a 3-1 win.

Spurs have scored four goals in each of the last three meetings, and the last two visits to Elland Road have ended in 4-1 and 4-0 wins for the away side. If Spurs can win again this weekend, then it will be the first time they have beaten Leeds three times in a row away from home.

Although they conceded five away at Arsenal earlier in the season, Daniel Farke’s side are a lot stronger defensively than the sides that conceded four goals on three separate occasions, but it’s still hard to see beyond a Tottenham win.

The big thing in Leeds’ favour is that Tottenham were away in Norway in midweek, where Bodo/Glimt held them to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League.

But Farke’s side haven’t won any of their last 11 Premier League matches that have kicked off before 3pm, since a 3-0 win over Chelsea in August 2022 that kicked off at 2pm.

Leeds vs Tottenham prediction 1: Spurs to win - 6/4 Bet365

Leeds vs Tottenham best bets: Richarlison to mark PL milestone

Spurs striker Richarlison is in line to make his 250th Premier League appearance, becoming only the fifth Brazilian to reach the milestone.

Only Willian, Ederson, Fernandinho and Roberto Firmino have played more games in the competition, and he would love to be celebrating with a goal as well.

In six previous appearances against Leeds, he is yet to score, but he has been on the winning side four times.

He has scored 67 league goals in his previous 249 appearances, including three so far this season against Burnley and Brighton. He scored twice in the 3-0 win over the Clarets, in the first game of the season, and football betting sites are offering 14/1 on him doing it again.

Leeds vs Tottenham prediction 2: Richarlison to score at any time - 21/10 Betway

