‘We want to inspire young girls and boys’: Lauren James on impact of Euro 2025 and Chelsea’s relentless success

2025 has been quite a year for Lauren James.

As one of Chelsea women’s star players she helped the team to a domestic treble including wins in the FA and League Cups as well as a sixth consecutive Women’s Super League title. Their only blip came in a semi-final exit to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League.

On the international stage, James won Euro 2025 with England and built on the success of the Lionesses’ victory from 2022 as they defended their title in Switzerland.

However, that run to the final also came with a setback. James picked up an unspecified injury during the summer tournament which has curtailed her start to the new season leaving her on the sidelines to undergo rehabilitation.

It’s a frustrating issue for a player who thrives on the pitch and is a standout in her role as a No.10 or wide attacker but James is focusing on the positives.

“First and foremost, I want to get back on the pitch and helping my teammates,” she told The Independent. “Contributing as much as I can with goals and assists to help the team achieve another strong season.”

Even without her, Chelsea have begun the season brilliantly and sit top of the WSL after six matches while they remain unbeaten across their two Champions League games.

open image in gallery Lauren James (right) continues her rebahilitation after picking up an injury during Euro 2025 ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Much of that success has been down to manager Sonia Bompastor who has seamlessly continued the legacy of former manager Emma Hayes.

“It’s been a good start,” James replied when asked about Chelsea’s campaign so far. “Obviously a tricky one for me with the injury but the team have been winning which is the important thing. The league is so competitive now though, so we’ve just got to keep improving and try to win as much as we did last year.”

On Bompastor, James added: “She’s a winner, which is something that she has in common with a lot of the players we have in the squad.

“The previous manager did amazing things for Chelsea and for me personally, but sometimes change can be a good thing and so far, the results speak for themselves.”

open image in gallery Winning the Euros was an 'unbelievable' feeling says James ( Getty Images )

Yet despite James’ success with Chelsea across this season and last, the Euro 2025 victory perhaps ranks as her biggest achievement and certainly the one James feels can have a more lasting impact.

“Winning the Euros was an unbelievable feeling and for the team to go back-to-back just shows the character and determination of the squad,” she explained.

“It is also amazing to see the continued support that women’s football, and wider women’s sport in general, is receiving at the minute. We just want to keep doing our bit by inspiring young girls and boys through football.”

