Keira Walsh fires Chelsea top as Arsenal return to winning ways in WSL

Chelsea battled past Tottenham to consolidate top spot in the Women's Super League after Keira Walsh's second-half strike secured a 1-0 win at Kingsmeadow.

The Blues - who had drawn their last two games, against Manchester United and then Twente in the Champions League - endured a frustrating first half.

Despite creating plenty of chances, few were on target following a solid defensive display by Spurs, whose only defeat so far had come against Manchester City.

Chelsea eventually got themselves in front just after the hour when England midfielder Walsh fired in a low, angled strike from 20 yards, which proved enough for a fifth win from six WSL games.

Manchester United remain two points behind the leaders and also still unbeaten after coming from behind to win 4-1 at Everton, where substitute Jess Park scored twice late on.

After United had dominated the opening stages at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but missed several early chances, Everton took the lead against the run of play in the 16th minute.

Yuka Momiki's free-kick into the area was punched out by United keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce - but the ball dropped to Honoka Hayashi, who fired it back into the net.

The visitors were back on level terms in the 62nd minute when Melvine Malard slotted in from a rebound after Emily Ramsey had saved her initial effort.

United completed the turnaround with 20 minutes left when Toffees defender Hikaru Kitagawa diverted the ball into her own net after losing balance in the six-yard box.

Park, who had a loan spell at Everton during the 2022-2023 WSL campaign, added United's third via a deflection with six minutes left before drilling in her second goal of the match from the edge of the box.

open image in gallery Park scored twice as United won at the Hill Dickinson Stadium ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Arsenal returned to winning ways after edging to a 1-0 victory over Brighton.

The Gunners had gone three WSL games without a win and were beaten midweek by Lyon in the Champions League, but they managed to secure a third league victory of the campaign when Olivia Smith's cross was deflected in by Marisa Olislagers.

There was then a concerning moment in the second half when Brighton defender Maelys Mpome was taken off on a stretcher after being hit on the head by a cross.

open image in gallery Olivia Smith's cross deflected in ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

A mistake from West Ham goalkeeper Kinga Szemik handed London City Lionesses a 1-0 win at Bromley as the pointless Irons' slumped to a sixth successive WSL defeat.

With 20 minutes left of what had been a close match, Szemik delayed on the ball in the six-yard box as she looked to play out from the back - which allowed the alert Kosovare Asllani to dart in and take possession before tapping into an empty net.

Rick Passmoor's first game as Leicester's new permanent boss saw his side battle to a goalless draw at Aston Villa.