The big names missing from first Lionesses squad named since Euros victory
- England head coach Sarina Wiegman has announced her first Lionesses squad since their Euro 2025 victory, featuring new call-ups and recalls for upcoming friendlies.
- Taylor Hinds, Katie Reid, and Lucia Kendall have received their first senior England call-ups, with Hinds having previously played for Jamaica but remaining eligible.
- Captain Leah Williamson and forwards Lauren James and Lauren Hemp are absent from the 25-player squad due to injury.
- Midfielders Laura Blindkilde Brown and Missy Bo Kearns have been recalled to the squad.
- The Lionesses are set to play Brazil on 25 October in Manchester and Australia on 28 October in Derby, marking their first encounter with Australia since the 2023 World Cup semi-finals.