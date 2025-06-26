Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City face Juventus in the final match of their Club World Cup ground stage campaign on Thursday, with first place at stake in Group G (8pm, Channel 5).

Both sides sit on six points going into the match, with qualification already assured, although Juventus sit ahead on goals scored, leaving second-place City on course for a meeting with Real Madrid in the next round.

Head coach Pep Guardiola is in the early stages of trying to gel a new-look City side after a raft of early summer signings, but convincing wins over Wydad Casablanca and Al Ain suggest that the early signs are positive.

Of course, the test provided by Juventus will be the toughest so far, with the Bianconeri having also convincingly won their opening two matches. However, this is a Juve side that is far weaker than in recent seasons, having finished fourth in Serie A after the sacking of Thiago Motta.

New coach Igor Tudor has steadied the ship in Turin somewhat, but it remains a squad that is someay off the squad of those to have graced the Allianz Arena in recent seasons.

And that is reflected in the pre-match odds, football betting sites making City the odds-on favourites to get the win they need to top the section.

Manchester City vs Juventus Betting Preview: Cityzens to Make it Three From Three

While City came into this competition off the back of one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory, Guardiola’s side have a real chance of a brilliant end to 2024/25 by taking home a new trophy.

Despite their poor season, the Cityzens began the Club World Cup as one of the favourites, priced around 5/1 on betting sites, and their new signings – combined with the return from injury of Rodri – mean that they are more than capable of going all the way in the USA.

While the FA Cup final loss meant they ended the regular season without a trophy, they had a strong end to the season and secured third place in the league, losing just one of their last 10 matches.

By contrast, Juventus were well off the pace in Serie A, finishing in fourth while losing two of their last 10 and drawing three.

Juve conceded 10 in their last 10 matches of the season, though their record of 17 goals scored suggests that the Italian side will have chances over the course of the 90.

Let’s not forget that they also beat City when the two sides faced off in the Champions League this season, further evidence that they have what it takes to open up the English side.

City were in a deep malaise when the teams met in Turin and have long since climbed out of their pit. And with that in mind, we’re going with City to win and both teams to score, which is prced at around 3/1 in the Club World Cup odds.

Manchester City vs Juventus prediction 1: Man City to win & both teams to score – 3/1 William Hill

Manchester City vs Juventus Prediction: Haaland to Make The Difference

Despite his season being regarded as somewhat sub-par, the figures show that Erling Haaland still scored 32 goals for City in all competitions this season.

Stats like that in a disappointing City side show that Haaland remains arguably the best striker in the world based purely on goalscoring, with the striker now having a record of 122 goals in 144 games since joining in 2022.

Knee problems and an ankle injury kept the Norwegian out of several matches towards the end of the Premier League season, though he still managed to score six goals over his last 10 league matches for City.

In addition, Haaland scored in consecutive games for Norway in the last international break and he added to his recent streak with a goal against Al Ain last time out.

And with the 24-year-old seemingly having rediscovered his form in front of goal, we’re backing him to make the difference against Juventus in Orlando, with bet365 offering odds of 10/11 for Haaland to score anytime.

Manchester City vs Juventus prediction 2: Erling Haaland to score anytime - 10/11 Bet365

Juventus vs Manchester City betting offers

BoyleSports are offering new customers the chance to claim £20 in free bets and a 25 per cent boost on Juventus vs Manchester City bet builders after signing up online.

To qualify for the BoyleSports sign up offer, new customers need to deposit and bet £10 online on a market with odds of evens or greater.

Once your qualifying offer has settled, you'll receive £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbook to use within seven days, as well as a 25 per cent bet builder boost for the Club World Cup clash between Juventus and City on Thursday evening.

Customers are limited to a maximum £20 bet on their Juve vs City bet builder, and it must contain three or more selections and odds of 3/1 or greater. The maximum payout is £1,000.

Responsible gambling

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.