Is Juventus v Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester City travel to Italy for a Champions League clash with Juventus as they attempt to get themselves into the automatic qualifying spots for the knockout rounds.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently 17th in the revamped league phase table but are only two points away from a place inside the top eight and a guaranteed place in the next round. There are three games left to go in this stage of the competition and City will want to avoid a two-legged playoff should they finish between 9th and 24th.

Juventus are in a similar position to City. 19th in the table with the same wins, losses, and draws ratio but a weaker goal difference than their opponents tonight. Thiago Motta’s side have unusually drawn their last four matches across all competitions including a goalless stalemate at Villa Park last time out in this tournament. But can they end that run with a victory over City?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Manchester City take on Juventus at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 11 December at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

Pep Guardiola will be unable to call upon some of his key players as Nathan Ake, John Stones and Rodri are all on the sidelines with respective hamstring, foot and knee injuries. Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden are also doubts for the game with Akanji missing the draw with Crystal Palace and Foden coming down with illness.

Juventus have been undergoing an injury crisis of their own with up to nine first team players absent earlier in the season. Dusan Vlahovic and Nicolo Savona made their returns to the team while Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie should be available as well.

Predicted line-ups

Juventus XI: Perin; Danilo, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Weah; Vlahovic

Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Savinho, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Odds

Juventus 13/5

Draw 15/8

Man City 5/6

Prediction

Despite a huge and unexpected downturn in form for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions they have a squad full of talent that enjoys European nights. Juventus proved stubborn opponents to Aston Villa in their last Champions League outing but City should be able to edge past them even if the scoreline isn’t flattering.

Juventus 0-2 Man City.

