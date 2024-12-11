Juventus vs Manchester City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Pep Guardiola’s team hope to move closer to the automatic qualifying spots
Juventus play host to Manchester City for the sixth round of Champions League fixtures with both teams looking to propel themselves up the table.
Pep Guardiola’s side come into the week 17th in the table after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Sporting and a 3-3 draw with Fenerbache which saw them throw away a three-goal inside the final 15 minutes. With City also struggling domestically Guardiola will be keen to avoid a two-legged play-off and collecting three points this evening could be crucial to their chances.
For their part Juventus are 19th and level with City on eight points. They were held to a goalless draw at Villa Park last time out which was part of a run of five draws in six matches for the Serie A side. Manager Thiago Motta wants to turn around their form and a statement victory over the Premier League champions in Turin could be the catalyst to doing just that.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Former England international Dion Dublin says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola remains fireproof even if his side’s slump continues.
City’s season has fallen in on its self in recent weeks, winning just one of their last nine games, which included a sequence of five successive defeats.
They look to be out of the Premier League title race already while also being far from certain to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League ahead of Wednesday’s tie at Juventus.
‘City inspired to be greater’ says Dias
Defender Ruben Dias also believes City will emerge stronger from their tough period.
He said: “That people doubt us is the one thing that brings you strength, inspires you to be greater.
“This is our legacy – more than the treble, four in a row. All of it is spectacular but I do believe what defines a legacy is how you react in the most difficult moments of your career.
“I’m a true believer that those moments are the ones that define you. We embrace it. Those are the ones I’ll for sure remember later.”
Guardiola on Man City’s downturn in form
“It’s not a mental thing. It’s about doing the simple things better,” said Pep Guardiola when trying to explain his team’s dip in form.
The Man City boss added: “They are professionals and as much as we are all together, we will be a stronger team. The way we want to play is not going to be changed for obvious reasons, because our success was there.
“I know when we are able to do it, we are able to play good.”
Guardiola’s next job
Pep Guardiola says he will not manage another club once he finishes his time at Manchester City and would look to coach a national side if he remains a manager.
Speaking in an interview on the YouTube channel of celebrity chef Dani Garcia, the 53-year-old said: “I’m not going to manage another team.
“I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave Man City, go to another country, and do the same thing as now.
“I wouldn’t have the energy. The thought of starting somewhere else, all the process of training and so on. No, no, no! Maybe a national team, but that’s different.
“I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can’t. I think stopping would do me good.”
The inspirational former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has won 18 trophies since taking charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.
He ended speculation over his short-term future last month when he signed a contract extension through to 2027 but he is now thinking about life after City.
Juventus vs Man City prediction
Despite a huge and unexpected downturn in form for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions they have a squad full of talent that enjoys European nights.
Juventus proved stubborn opponents to Aston Villa in their last Champions League outing but City should be able to edge past them even if the scoreline isn’t flattering.
Juventus 0-2 Man City.
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we see the two teams lining-up tonight as both go in search of three points:
Juventus XI: Perin; Danilo, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Weah; Vlahovic
Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Savinho, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland
What is the team news?
Pep Guardiola will be unable to call upon some of his key players as Nathan Ake, John Stones and Rodri are all on the sidelines with respective hamstring, foot and knee injuries. Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden are also doubts for the game with Akanji missing the draw with Crystal Palace and Foden coming down with illness.
Juventus have been undergoing an injury crisis of their own with up to nine first team players absent earlier in the season. Dusan Vlahovic and Nicolo Savona made their returns to the team while Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie should be available as well.
Where can I watch?
The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is the match?
Manchester City take on Juventus at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 11 December at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.
