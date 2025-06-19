Juventus squad caught in awkward interaction with Donald Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Juventus squad were caught between a rock and a hard place when invited to the White House to meet United States president Donald Trump as part of their Club World Cup tour.

As the squad posed for photos with the president, Trump asked them for their thoughts on transgender women competing in sport.

Trump, who signed an executive order back in February banning transgender participants from women’s sports, addressed the Juventus players lining up behind him and asked: “Could a woman make your team fellas?”

The players refused to answer the question and remained silent as photographers snapped pictures of the awkward encounter.

Donald Trump hosted the Juventus squad at the White House as part of the Club World Cup ( EPA )

When Trump repeated his question, Juventus general manager Damien Comolli replied that the club “have a very good women’s team” but that didn’t satisfy the president.

“But they should be playing with women,” Trump responded as Comolli deflected the question. “He’s being very diplomatic.”

Debate continues to grow over the rights of trans people in the United States as the US Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a Tennessee state law banning gender-affirming care for minors would be allowed to stand. The ruling could set a precedent for other lawsuits involving the rights of transgender children.

Meanwhile, Juventus will be back in action on Sunday when they face Wydad AC in Philadelphia. The Italian giants won their opening Club World Cup match 5-0 against Saudi Pro League side Al-Ain thanks to goals from Randal Kolo Muani (x2), Francisco Conceicao (x2) and Kenan Yildiz.

Of that win Juventus coach, Igor Tudor, said: “There was lovely energy between the players. That desire to work hard for one another, to run for one another. We are going in the right direction.”

Juve now sit top of Group G alongside Manchester City who defeated Wydad 2-0 on Wednesday in their opening match of the tournament.

