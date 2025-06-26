The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Borussia Dortmund exploring deal for Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong
There is a belief Chelsea may be willing to sell Acheampong for £35m
Borussia Dortmund are exploring a deal for Chelsea's Joshua Acheampong, among a number of clubs monitoring his situation.
The 19-year-old has been seen by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy as a prospect for the future, but the defender is known to want more first-team opportunities in order to progress.
There is now a belief among suitor clubs that Chelsea may be willing to do business for £35m, having previously rejected approaches - including loans.
Borussia Dortmund have escalated their own interest, and are willing to act this summer. If they do, there is an expectation that Internazionale could come in amid a club refresh.
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also among those interested from the Premier League, having watched Acheampong for some time.
While it has been thought a loan could best suit all parties, Chelsea have rejected some such offers. Amid another summer of PSR churn, though, there is now a feeling that Chelsea could particularly be open to a deal if it involves a club who have a player they want.
That could open the way for Dortmund, given Chelsea's long-standing interest in English winger Jamie Gittens.
Acheampong played the full 90 minutes in the club's final group game at the Club World Cup, a 3-0 win over ES Tunis.
