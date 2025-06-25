Liam Delap scores first goal for Chelsea as Blues progress to last 16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Delap scored his first Chelsea goal as the Premier League side reached the last 16 of the Club World Cup with a 3-0 win over Esperance Tunis.

The former Ipswich forward struck just moments after defender Tosin Adarabioyo had opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time of their final Group D game in Philadelphia.

Tyrique George scored a third in time added on at the end of the game after Chelsea had a penalty awarded for handball overturned by VAR.

The result means the Londoners will now face Benfica – surprise winners of Group C ahead of Bayern Munich – in the next round in Charlotte on Saturday.

It was an occasion when Delap began paying back his £30million fee.

With Nicolas Jackson suspended, the 22-year-old – one of just three players to retain his place as manager Enzo Maresca stuck to his plan to rotate his side – had an opportunity to cement his place.

It was a chance he took on what was a hot and sticky night in Pennsylvania, with the temperature still 33C when the game kicked off at 9pm local time.

His goal – coming in a quickfire double, both created by Enzo Fernandez – put the game beyond doubt before the interval.

With FIFA president Gianni Infantino watching on, the Blues had already dominated the opening period.

Chelsea, with a superior goal difference to Esperance, knew a draw would be sufficient to secure the runners-up spot in the group behind Flamengo.

That put the onus on Esperance but, despite some attacking vibrancy, they lacked the quality up front.

Delap created the first chance of the night when he skipped around two challenges but his shot was comfortably saved by Bechir Ben Said.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has been linked with West Ham, got in a header from a Malo Gusto cross but it looked to be going wide before Yassine Meriah headed clear.

Josh Acheampong forced Ben Said to save from distance but the flag was raised before Delap could get to the rebound.

Another good move led to Fernandez blasting wide but Chelsea finally took control with their quickfire double in first-half stoppage time.

Adarabioyo opened the scoring with a well-placed header across goal after rising to meet a Fernandez free-kick.

Fernandez was again the provider as the Londoners doubled their lead moments later.

This time he chipped forward for Delap and the striker turned brilliantly to beat one defender and flick past another before rolling the ball past a statuesque Ben Said.

Nukunku appealed for a penalty after going down early in the second half but nothing was given before Noni Madueke sent a shot narrowly wide.

Chelsea were awarded a spot-kick when an Andrey Santos effort from distance struck the arm of Meriah.

It seemed a harsh decision but there was a long delay, with Christopher Nkunku stood over the ball waiting to take it, before the referee was called over the monitor.

Chelsea finally got the third goal their superiority deserved when substitute George’s shot squirmed through Ben Said’s grasp.