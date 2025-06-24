The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani responds to Chelsea transfer speculation
Kolo Muani has been linked with a move to Chelsea with his Juventus loan nearing its end
Juventus frontman Randal Kolo Muani has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.
The Frenchman is on loan at the Italian giants from Paris Saint-Germain until after the Club World Cup, a competition he has hit fine goalscoring form in, bagging two and assisting one in the opening two games.
Kolo Muani, who joined PSG for £76m from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, is set to return to the French capital but will not be expected to remain there beyond the summer, having fell out of favour under boss Luis Enrique.
Chelsea have been among those linked with a move for the striker, but Kolo Muani insists he is unaware of any interest from the Blues and instead wants to stay in Turin next season.
“I don’t know anything about Chelsea, I’m trying to focus on the Club World Cup,” he told Tuttosport. “We’ll see what happens on the market at the end of the competition.
“If it were only up to me, I’d stay here as I’m really happy at Juventus.”
Kolo Muani only managed 350 minutes in Ligue 1 before moving to Juventus in January, where he has hit eight Serie A goals in 16 appearances.
He could yet face Chelsea in the Club World Cup wearing black and white, with both teams on course to qualify for the knockouts in the United States.
