Transfer news live: Arsenal target Chelsea star as surprise Sesko alternative, Man United make new Mbeumo offer
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical on Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal next week, while they retain interest in Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi.
Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority - though talks have stalled somewhat. Also, the Gunners have submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – while Chelsea’s Noni Madueke is also a surprise alternative target.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo but rumours are flying that Mbeumo has done a shock U-turn and would now prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur with Thomas Frank taking charges in north London – while Spurs also want Mbeumo’s Bees teammate Yoane Wissa.
Benjamin Sesko stalemate leaves Arsenal looking at alternative options
Arsenal and RB Leipzig remain a little bit apart on their valuations of Benjamin Sesko, Miguel Delaney reports, which has left Mikel Arteta looking at alternative options.
Transfer news live
A very good morning. A busy summer transfer window continues apace - Liverpool are nearing another signing, Manchester United have submitted an improved offer and Arsenal are targeting a forward from one of their rivals after being dealt a blow in their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko. We’ll have all the latest news and rumours throughout the day.
Marcus Rashford hints at Barcelona transfer after comments about Lamine Yamal
Marcus Rashford has revealed that he wants to play alongside Lamine Yamal for Barcelona and that he hopes he will be able to.
Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have both gone public in their admiration for Rashford, who Manchester United are willing to sell. And the England international praised the 17-year-old winger Yamal during an interview with influencer Javi Ruiz.
Arsenal's doubt over Sesko deal
Arsenal are hesitating over Benjamin Sesko, not only because of RB Leipzig’s lofty price tag, but because of the striker’s wage demands.
The Mirror reports that Sesko would expect to become the club’s highest earner – currently thought to be Kai Havertz – and that Arsenal are strongly considering Viktor Gyokeres as a back-up option.
The Gunners are already in pole position for Gyokeres, having had a first bid rejected, and the Swedish striker is reported to told friends and family that he prefers the Emirates to Old Trafford as a destination.
There is still a €10m gap between Arsenal and Leipzig on Benjamin Sesko, as the London club's staff have also discussed a potential move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke.
Mikel Arteta wants a striker as his priority this summer and Sesko is the main target, with all parties currently keen on a deal.
US billionaire John Textor sells stake in bid to save Crystal Palace’s European status
John Textor has sold his stake in Crystal Palace in a bid to meet Uefa’s rules and ensure the club’s participation in the Europa League next season.
The US billionaire has sold his 42.9 per cent stake to controversial tycoon Woody Johnson for around £200m, subject to approval from the Premier League.
Spurs put off by Semenyo price
Antoine Semenyo is yet another Bournemouth player being linked with a move away. Man United are one club said to be interested, while Tottenham have made an inquiry about the winger.
According to The Athletic, the idea of moving to Spurs appeals to the 25-year-old but Bournemouth’s valuation is deemed too high. So Tottenham are not proceeding at present.
Chiesa eyeing Liverpool exit door
Amid all the Liverpool incomings, it appears midfielder Federico Chiesa is keen to leave Anfield.
It was a disappointing first season at the club for the Italian as he struggled to get match fit and only made a few appearances.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that he’s keen on a move back to Serie A.
PSG have £55m bid for Zabarnyi rejected
PSG have reportedly had a £55m bid rejected for Bournemouth’s Illya Zabarnyi.
The Champions League winners are keen to bolster their backline and have supposedly agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old Ukrainian but the Cherries don’t want to sell.
The English side have already lost one of their key defensive options after Dean Huijsen departed for Real Madrid in a deal worth £50m, while left-back Milos Kerkez is on the verge of joining Liverpool for £40m.
Quansah nears move to Bayer Leverkusen as Liverpool agree fee for defender
Liverpool have agreed to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for a fee rising to €41m (£35m).
The defender is expected to join the 2024 Bundesliga champions as the summer trading between the two clubs continues.
Liverpool could have a buy-back clause in the deal, which is likely to go through after the end of England Under-21s’ European Championship campaign, with Quansah helping Lee Carsley’s team reach the semi-finals.
