Japan v Brazil live: Vinicius Jr and Casemiro start international friendly in Tokyo
Both Brazil and Japan have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup
Brazil continue their preparations for next summer’s World Cup as they make the trip to Tokyo to take on Japan.
The hosts were the first team to book their place in the 2026 tournament finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 2-0 win over Bahrain in March ensuring progression through the Asian qualifiers.
The Selecao, meanwhile, qualified back in June after beating Paraguay 1-0, a victory that acted as Carlo Ancelotti’s first in the Brazil hot seat.
Off the back of thrashing South Korea 5-0 on Friday, Ancelotti’s side will hope to continue their fruitful jaunt in the Far East thus far, though Japan are anything but an easy assignment, boasting a 20-game unbeaten streak at home.
Follow all the latest updates, team news and minute-by-minute action from the friendly below:
Japan 0-0 Brazil, 2 mins
Decent start by Japan as they attack down the left and the crowd rise to their feet but a cross is blocked.
Junnosuke Suzuki lunges to try and win the ball back but commits the foul and the danger ends.
KICK-OFF! Japan 0-0 Brazil
Anthems done, followed by a minute’s silence. So, slightly later than scheduled we’re underway in Tokyo.
Japan looking to extend their 20-game unbeaten streak at home, while Brazil want to build on a 5-0 win over South Korea last time out.
Japan v Brazil teams
We’re only a couple of minutes away from kick-off now in Tokyo.
Here’s a reminder of the line-ups.
Japan XI: K Suzuki; J Suzuki, Taniguchi, Watanabe; Doan, Kamada, Sano, Nakamura; Minamino, Kubo; Ueda
Brazil XI: Souza, P. Henrqiue, Bruno, Beraldo, Augusto, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta, L. Henrique, Vinicius Jr, Martinelli
In pictures: Brazil train ahead of Japan clash
It was a good day of training for Brazil in Tokyo yesterday.
What they said: Brazil content with big South Korea win
Brazil were pleased as they brushed aside South Korea 5-0 on Friday, with coach Carlo Ancelotti and two-goal striker Rodrygo discussing the win
“Satisfaction comes from the collective team play as, if you build a strong base with a solid defensive team, the individual quality up front will show,” said Ancelotti.
“Today it worked very well because Rodrygo played a very good game, Estevao as well.
“At the World Cup, we'll have to face teams with solid defences, and our players showed they can overcome this with individual abilities.”
Rodrygo added: “He (Ancelotti) stressed the importance of everyone staying committed and playing with intensity and that starts with the forwards pressing.
“Everyone defends, everyone helps, little-by-little, the attack starts to work. I’m very happy with the victory and with my personal performance too. Let’s keep it up.”
In pictures: Japan grab 2-2 draw with Paraguay
It wasn’t always pretty but Japan preserved their unbeaten run at home against Paraguay
Last time out: Japan snatch late equaliser against Paraguay
Also on Friday, Japan snatched a late equaliser against fellow World Cup qualifiers Paraguay to preserve a 20-game unbeaten streak at home.
Ex-Newcastle star Miguel Almiron put the South American side 1-0 up and although Koki Ogawa equalised, Paraguay retook the lead when Diego Gomez netted.
That looked to be handing the Samurai Blue a first home loss since going down to Colombia in March 2023 but, four minutes into injury-time, Ayase Ueda managed to snatch an equaliser.
Will Brazil end that streak today?
Japan team news
And here’s the Japan XI. It looks slightly depleted with maybe only four players who you’d expect to start the opening World Cup match in the side. Could their 20-game home unbeaten streak be under threat?
Ayase Ueda starts up top after his 94th-minute equaliser against Paraguay last time out, while former Liverpool man Takumi Minamino (now at Monaco) and Take Kubo will try to bring the creative spark in behind Ueda.
Japan are without the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endu, Hiroki Ito and Takehiro Tomiyasu among others.
Japan XI: K Suzuki; J Suzuki, Taniguchi, Watanabe; Doan, Kamada, Sano, Nakamura; Minamino, Kubo; Ueda
Brazil team news
Here’s the Brazil team that will take on Japan today.
A Premier League midfield of Man United’s Casemiro, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta will sit behind an attack including Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli.
Estevao and Rodrygo, who both scored twice against South Korea on Friday, are on a very strong-looking bench that also boasts the likes of Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Joelinton, Vitinha and Gabriel.
Brazil XI: Souza, P. Henrqiue, Bruno, Beraldo, Augusto, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta, L. Henrique, Vinicius Jr, Martinelli
In pictures: Brazil beat South Korea 5-0
It was plain sailing for Brazil in Seoul on Friday evening
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments