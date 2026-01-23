Everton tie down James Garner to new long-term contract amid risk of losing him for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton have got a major boost as midfielder James Garner has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract to stay on Merseyside.

The England hopeful’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season and Everton risking losing the £9m signing on a free transfer.

But the versatile Garner – who has played in both full-back positions and on the right as well as in his favoured role in the centre of midfield – has agreed to stay at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

And the 24-year-old believes his ambitions, including playing in Europe and for England, can be realised with Everton.

“I'm really excited to commit my future to Everton,” he said. “I'm very grateful for all the support and all the love I've had over the past three-and-a-half years, but it's just the start. I want to get us back to where the club deserves to be. I feel like I'm now a part of the club and I'm hoping to be a part of it for a long time.

"I've got family members who are all Evertonians, so I know exactly the passion and, like I've just said, what it means to play for such a massive football club like this.

"The aim this season is to get into Europe. That's what us, as a club – and us as players and staff – should be aiming for. Nothing less. I think that's very achievable, and that's what we want for the next season and the seasons after that.”

Garner won the European Under-21 Championships but is uncapped by England at senior level and he added: “It is the dream. As soon as you start playing professional football, you want to play in the Premier League and hopefully one day play for your country. I feel like this is the closest [to an England call-up] that I've ever been.”

James Garner revels alongside Everton manager David Moyes at Old Trafford ( Getty Images )

Garner, who was bought from Manchester United, ranks third in the Premier League for both tackles and interceptions this season but wants to contribute more in the final third.

He added: “I'm still only 24. I feel like I've been through a lot of experiences. I want to keep improving. I think the obvious one would be goals and assists, which is the one everyone wants to get better at.”

Everton manager David Moyes added: “We're really pleased to have Jimmy commit his long-term future to Everton.

"He is a player who has developed hugely during his time at Everton. He's taking on more responsibility and we're now seeing a really important midfielder, with the versatility to play in other positions, as well as someone who is turning into a leader for us.

"He is still only 24 years of age, and we hope he will continue to progress while playing a big part in pushing us forward in the future."