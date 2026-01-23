Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

David Moyes unsure about Jack Grealish return as he confirms Everton star’s broken foot

Grealish has suffered a broken foot but Moyes is unwilling to put a timeline on his return

Jack Grealish has suffered a broken foot
Jack Grealish has suffered a broken foot (Action Images/Reuters)

Everton manager David Moyes admitted it was a "big blow" to lose on-loan winger Jack Grealish to a broken foot which has left a question mark over his immediate future.

The Manchester City forward was injured in last weekend's win at Aston Villa and diagnosed with a stress fracture after seeing a specialist, who will conduct further examinations before providing an estimate on how long he will be sidelined.

Not only is it a blow for Everton, whose loan agreement includes a £50m option to buy, but for any hopes the player had of making a late bid for the World Cup.

"It's not for me to give the timescales - we've not got it yet from the doctors - but he has a stress fracture in his foot, that's all I can tell you," said Moyes.

David Moyes will be without Jack Grealish for a significant period
David Moyes will be without Jack Grealish for a significant period (REUTERS)

"It's a big blow because he's been hugely important to us since the start of the season, he's played a big part in the team."

Speculation this week suggested the lay-off could be as long as three months, but Moyes added: "I wouldn't say anything here at the moment. I wouldn't speculate and I wouldn't put any numbers to it."

The Everton manager said they were not thinking about the implications for Grealish's longer-term future at the club but admitted the injury may influence their January transfer window.

"Getting them is a different story but it will add to our thinking of 'is there anything out there we can consider'," he said.

