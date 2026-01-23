Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton manager David Moyes admitted it was a "big blow" to lose on-loan winger Jack Grealish to a broken foot which has left a question mark over his immediate future.

The Manchester City forward was injured in last weekend's win at Aston Villa and diagnosed with a stress fracture after seeing a specialist, who will conduct further examinations before providing an estimate on how long he will be sidelined.

Not only is it a blow for Everton, whose loan agreement includes a £50m option to buy, but for any hopes the player had of making a late bid for the World Cup.

"It's not for me to give the timescales - we've not got it yet from the doctors - but he has a stress fracture in his foot, that's all I can tell you," said Moyes.

open image in gallery David Moyes will be without Jack Grealish for a significant period ( REUTERS )

"It's a big blow because he's been hugely important to us since the start of the season, he's played a big part in the team."

Speculation this week suggested the lay-off could be as long as three months, but Moyes added: "I wouldn't say anything here at the moment. I wouldn't speculate and I wouldn't put any numbers to it."

The Everton manager said they were not thinking about the implications for Grealish's longer-term future at the club but admitted the injury may influence their January transfer window.

"Getting them is a different story but it will add to our thinking of 'is there anything out there we can consider'," he said.