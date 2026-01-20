Jack Grealish set for spell on the sideline after picking up foot injury
The midfielder picked up the injury against Aston Villa on Sunday
Everton midfielder Jack Grealish is facing an anxious wait to determine the severity of a foot injury sustained during the club's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.
The 30-year-old is scheduled to see a specialist next week, with the club confirming the consultation will assess the extent of the issue.
The news comes as a significant setback for manager David Moyes, who is already contending with a number of other players sidelined by injury.
Grealish played the full 90 minutes against his former club, Villa, but his immediate future on the pitch is now uncertain.
While the club's medical staff are currently treating the midfielder, it remains unclear how long he will be out of action.
Grealish had only recently returned to the starting line-up after serving a suspension that saw him miss Everton's FA Cup defeat to Sunderland a fortnight ago, and could now face several weeks on the sidelines.
An Everton update read: “Everton Football Club can confirm Jack Grealish has sustained a foot injury.
“Jack is currently under the care of the club’s medical team and will also be reviewed by a specialist in the coming days.”
