A number of major clubs – including United – admire Oliver Glasner, but several senior figures raised their eyebrows at his comments over the weekend. They hadn’t quite expected that. It’s understood that one executive is now reconsidering appointing him, particularly over how he “ran to the press.”

After announcing on Friday that he would definitely leave Palace at the end of the season, Glasner followed on Saturday by suggesting it could be much sooner. That is a considerable escalation – very much in line with the current Premier League news cycle.

Writing a weekly column that wraps up the weekend while tracking developing events makes you acutely aware of recurring themes in the competition. In 2026 alone – still less than three weeks old – we’ve seen huge managerial upheaval, debates over the role of head coaches and sporting directors, and general club unrest.

And here we are discussing much of the same again. By making statements that generate headlines, Glasner has forced attention back onto familiar issues – only more intensely. On another Monday, I might be reflecting on that incredible African Cup of Nations final. This time, the Premier League continues to escalate.

Escalation. The competition seems to be spiralling into a frenzy of non-football news – and that’s before even considering the Manchester City case. Perhaps it feels even more pronounced because the football itself has been drabber, with fewer goals.

If this still reads as a bit meta or “inside journalism,” there is a deeper point.

What is all this if not a reflection of the disconnect from so many major issues in the modern game?

Many supporters are frustrated because they see the game being taken from them by a corporate class. Even the rise of the “cult of the sporting director,” necessary as it might be (Inside Football, passim), is a manifestation of the same problem. These forces have created a game in 2026 with glass ceilings and tightly defined parameters of achievement. Unai Emery’s reiteration of a familiar point after Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat to Everton may have seemed curious – but he’s right. Villa, without one of the top six wage bills, would genuinely overperform by finishing in the top five. So few clubs actually have the resources to win.

Take the debate over Arne Slot. Results have been poor, yet his team remains fourth in the league – and that is despite multiple complications, including coping with a real-life tragedy. Not long ago, clubs like Liverpool or United wouldn’t even consider changing a manager unless they were marooned mid-table and Champions League qualification was almost out of reach. Failure used to be more clearly defined.

Palace’s situation, even more than Tottenham’s, is perhaps the ultimate illustration of all this.

In any normal football period, the club would still be basking in the glory of a first-ever trophy win and the imminent chance of a second through the Europa Conference League. These should still be the greatest days of their lives.

Even amid all that, though, a potential issue was lurking. A significant part of Palace’s success came from hiring one of the best coaches in the game, hitting a sweet spot where he wanted to prove himself in the Premier League – before wealthier clubs were fully aware of his abilities.

Once those clubs saw it, Palace’s chances of keeping Glasner for any meaningful period vanished.

That marks a real difference from even the relatively recent past. Had Palace achieved this in the 1980s, or even the early 2000s, they might have kept a strong team together a little longer, floating around the upper reaches of English football. Leicester City at the turn of the millennium is a case in point.

Now, that is essentially impossible. The speed with which “super clubs” swoop has never been faster, and their financial muscle ensures this cycle continues relentlessly.

Palace have endured losing star player after star player. The only surprise with Eberechi Eze was that he remained at the club until his late 20s – about as close as a top talent can get to being a “one-club man” these days. Glasner eventually drew the line with Marc Guehi.

And while some now talk of the Austrian throwing a strop or being difficult, what else could a coach of ambition do? He knows that any dip in performance reflects on him – and affects his next job – even if speaking out ironically carries its own risks.

This isn’t a criticism of Palace. They are also victims of circumstance. What this represents is a wider realisation, one that drives such figures to rail against the modern game. Glasner can see he won’t achieve further progress at Palace, so he has to look elsewhere.

The financial stratification of football has stolen the club’s joy before it could fully be enjoyed. And for what? So wealthier clubs can repeat the same cycle and perpetuate their own unhappiness?

That is the story of the 2025-26 season. Will Glasner and Andoni Iraola be chewed up like Frank? Brentford’s improvement under successor Keith Andrews shows there is a counter-narrative – that the Premier League can still foster success and happiness, even amid widespread discontent.

The economic model of the sport sucks everything into a maelstrom, scattering it and leaving a mess. You could expand this into a wider discussion about how football is run in 2026, and how many decisions are made for the good of the sport versus other motivations – from club choices to FIFA ticket prices.

That’s a conversation for another time. For now, the lesson seems simple: enjoy it all while you can, because it’s going to be short.

