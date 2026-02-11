Jack Grealish hit with court bill after Lamborghini ran red light night before game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League footballer Jack Grealish has received a £1,000 court bill after his Lamborghini ran a red traffic light.

The attacking midfielder, who is currently on loan at Everton from Manchester City, was prosecuted by Merseyside Police after the traffic incident in Liverpool in September 2025.

Police said that the £210,000 supercar was caught on camera going through a red light on the outskirts of the city centre late at night.

Grealish, 30, was then prosecuted and convicted for failing to tell police if he or another person was driving at the time.

A magistrate at the local court in Liverpool handed Grealish six penalty points and ordered him to pay a fine, costs, and a court fee totalling £1,044.

The incident happened just after 11.30pm on 12 September, the night before Grealish played for Everton in a 0-0 Premier League clash with his former side, Aston Villa.

The England international, whose £100 million transfer to Man City in 2021 made him the most expensive British player ever at the time, revealed just this week that his 2025/26 season for Everton has been ended by injury.

open image in gallery Jack Grealish of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Hill Dickinson Stadium on January 07, 2026 in Liverpool, England ( Getty )

He posted an Instagram image of himself in a hospital bed after surgery on a stress fracture in his foot, confirming a lengthy layoff with the words: “Didn’t want the season to end like this but that’s football, gutted”.

In the criminal case brought against him, court records show Grealish did not enter a plea and the matter was dealt with last Thursday in a single justice procedure.

Kevin Scott, the safer roads unit manager for Merseyside Police, told Liverpool Magistrates Court that Grealish’s distinctive sky blue sportscar was caught on camera running the red light.

“At 11.36pm on September 12 2025, a Lamborghini motor vehicle… was travelling along Leeds Street/Vauxhall Road, Liverpool, Merseyside, when it passed the traffic signal 1.4 seconds after it had changed to red”, he wrote, in a statement.

Police sent a letter to a property in Manchester on September, asking Grealish to confirm who was driving his car that night.

Mr Scott said police attempted to contact Grealish again with a letter sent to a £5.6 million property in Cheshire in November.

But he said the footballer had “failed to comply” with the request to identify the driver.

A charge of running a red light was ultimately withdrawn by police, but Grealish was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required.

Magistrate Paul Farquhar gave the footballer six points on his licence, a fine of £660, and ordered him to pay £120 in costs and a £264 victim surcharge.

Grealish was among 2,101 defendants who were prosecuted and convicted last week for failing to identify a driver accused of road traffic offences, with magistrates handing out fines ranging from £1 to the maximum penalty of £1000.