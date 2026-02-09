Jack Grealish ‘gutted’ as he confirms his season is over after injury
- Jack Grealish has confirmed his season has been cut short after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his foot.
- The winger, currently on loan at Everton from Manchester City, shared a photo from his hospital bed, expressing he was "gutted" but focused on his recovery.
- Grealish had made a significant impact during his spell at Goodison Park, contributing two goals and six assists across 22 appearances.
- His manager, David Moyes, had previously highlighted Grealish as an "important part" of the team, acknowledging he would be missed. Grealish joined Everton seeking consistent game time with aspirations for the England squad.
- He remains contracted to Manchester City until June 2027.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks