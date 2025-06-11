Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker left out of Man City’s Club World Cup squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker have been omitted from Manchester City’s squad for the Club World Cup.

Manager Pep Guardiola left the £100m signing and the club captain out of the 27-man group he is taking to the United States. It is a sign neither has any future at the Etihad Stadium and that City will look to sell them in the summer.

Grealish has only started one Premier League game in 2025 and only played four minutes in the last seven top-flight fixtures, failing to make the bench for the final-day win at Fulham.

Walker spent the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan after asking to leave but, while he is on City’s books again, he was not recalled.

But, after spending more than £100m this week, Guardiola has included his four new signings and Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli could all make their debuts for their new club this summer.

There is also a place for John Stones, who has been out since the defeat to Real Madrid in February with a thigh injury.

It is City’s first tournament without Kevin de Bruyne, who is leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires, while they are also missing Mateo Kovacic, who is injured, and James McAtee, who is instead captaining England Under-21s in the summer’s European Championships, but Rodri could be fit to start for the first time since September.

Guardiola has started to rebuild his midfield without De Bruyne by spending £46m on Reijnders, who scored 15 goals for AC Milan last season, and £31m on Cherki, who got 12 goals and 20 assists for Lyon.

City also brought in left-back Ait-Nouri for £31m and back-up goalkeeper Bettinelli, who replaces Scott Carson, for a nominal fee.

Grealish could be on the verge of a Manchester City exit after being excluded from the Club World Cup squad

Manchester City Squad:

Goakeepers: Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Marcus Bettinelli.

Defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Vitor Reis, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rico Lewis.

Midfielders: Tijjani Reijnders, Jeremy Doku, Nico Gonzalez, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, Rayan Cherki, Claudio Echeverri, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb, Nico O’Reilly.

Forwards: Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland.

