Jack Grealish set to miss rest of season after fracturing foot in major blow for Everton
Grealish’s season on loan at Everton has been cut short with the midfielder set for surgery
Jack Grealish is expected to miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his foot, Everton boss David Moyes has said.
Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, is likely to undergo surgery on the injury, suffered in Everton's 1-0 win over Aston Villa on 18 January.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton, Moyes said on Friday: "We believe he's probably going to need surgery, but that's still not absolutely confirmed, but it probably rules him out for the rest of the season, yes.
"It's really disappointing for the player, and for the club, and all of us here. He's such an important part, he's a big character, big experience for us. We'll miss him. He's done a lot of really good things for us."
Asked if it was too early to think about Grealish's long-term future given his success at Everton prior to the injury, Moyes added: "Far too early".
After a frustrating spell at City, Grealish had been thriving at Everton this term, with two goals and six assists in 22 appearances not telling the full story of the number of chances the 30-year-old has been creating.
Moyes said Everton continue to look for opportunities in the final weekend of the January transfer window, but indicated he is not expecting much, if any, business to happen.
"I'd like to say we're out there looking, which I think I've said in every press conference," he said. "We're out there looking. It's not that we're shying away from it. I would say it's probably less than likely than likely...
"(In) January you can find players, it's not to say you can't, but I think we're seeing this window becoming quite a difficult one for a lot of teams."
