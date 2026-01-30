Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Grealish is expected to miss the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his foot, Everton boss David Moyes has said.

Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, is likely to undergo surgery on the injury, suffered in Everton's 1-0 win over Aston Villa on 18 January.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton, Moyes said on Friday: "We believe he's probably going to need surgery, but that's still not absolutely confirmed, but it probably rules him out for the rest of the season, yes.

"It's really disappointing for the player, and for the club, and all of us here. He's such an important part, he's a big character, big experience for us. We'll miss him. He's done a lot of really good things for us."

Asked if it was too early to think about Grealish's long-term future given his success at Everton prior to the injury, Moyes added: "Far too early".

After a frustrating spell at City, Grealish had been thriving at Everton this term, with two goals and six assists in 22 appearances not telling the full story of the number of chances the 30-year-old has been creating.

open image in gallery Jack Grealish had made a big impact at Everton ( PA Wire )

Moyes said Everton continue to look for opportunities in the final weekend of the January transfer window, but indicated he is not expecting much, if any, business to happen.

"I'd like to say we're out there looking, which I think I've said in every press conference," he said. "We're out there looking. It's not that we're shying away from it. I would say it's probably less than likely than likely...

"(In) January you can find players, it's not to say you can't, but I think we're seeing this window becoming quite a difficult one for a lot of teams."

PA