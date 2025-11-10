With England’s injury list mounting who could be given a World Cup lifeline?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the November camp, and final two World Cup qualifiers, was equally eye-opening for who he left out as well as who he selected.

The omissions of big names such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire realistically point to their exclusions from the World Cup squad next summer and Tuchel has one more camp – in March – to decide which players will be on the plane to Mexico, Canada and the United States.

He seemingly had a stable group to select from but mounting injuries may have opened the door for those on the fringes to stake their case for inclusion.

We’ll start with Anthony Gordon. A recurrance of a recent hip injury meant he played no part in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford and has subsequently withdrawn from international duty. The Newcastle winger is well favoured by Tuchel but the German must now decide on his replacement.

Will the England boss lean towards a similar style player? If so, Jack Grealish is in the frame for a recall. A regular starter for Everton, the 30-year-old has rediscovered his form since leaving Man City in the summer and as bagged one goal and four assists from the opening 11 games of the season.

Yet, Tuchel could go in a different direction and provide more back up for Kane. In such a case Danny Welbeck, who has six goals this year for Brighton, may earn a recall at the age of 34.

open image in gallery Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from the England squad ( AFP via Getty Images )

While questions grow in the forward areas there are more pressing concerns defensively. Marc Guehi will not play for England in this camp as Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner admitted his centre-back ‘can’t walk’ at the minute due to his own injury.

Tuchel has enough cover for him in the squad with the likes of Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa and John Stones remaining but will he also bring in another replacement?

Could Manchester United’s Harry Maguire - a permanent fixture for England under Gareth Southgate - force his way back into contention? Maguire’s stature at Old Trafford has grown in recent weeks with the Red Devils unbeaten in five league matches and now ahead of Liverpool in the table.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is also in the frame and possibly even closer to the squad than Maguire due to Tuchel’s former experience with the London side.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi's injury has means he will not feature in the November camp ( Getty Images )

At left-back, Nico O’Reilly hobbled off the pitch after a superb performance against Liverpool. The Manchester City man has taken a few minor knocks in quick succession but has voiced his desire to earn a place at the World Cup so is unlikely to turn down the chance to impress Tuchel.

But, if he is unable to play there are options for the England boss Myles Lewis-Skelly is the obvious one though Tuchel wants his players to feature regularly for their clubs and the Arsenal defender has seen his gametime reduced this year.

Another option is Luke Shaw. Like Maguire, he’s impressing with Man Utd and has nailed down the left centre-back spot in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. Shaw also brings a wealth of experience with 34 England caps to his name.

Then there is Alexander-Arnold. The Real Madrid defender is a right-back by trade but his quality on the ball and ability to pick out passes may give Tuchel a desire to observe his skills close up.

Finally, Nick Pope suffered a concussion against Brentford and has joined Gordon in withdrawing from England duty. The likelihood is that James Trafford will be brought back into the fold but with Jordan Pickford as No.1 this is merely a formality.