With England’s injury list mounting who could be given a World Cup lifeline?
Marc Guehi, Nick Pope, Anthony Gordon and Nico O’Reilly were all selected for the November camp but picked up knocks in the Premier League
Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the November camp, and final two World Cup qualifiers, was equally eye-opening for who he left out as well as who he selected.
The omissions of big names such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire realistically point to their exclusions from the World Cup squad next summer and Tuchel has one more camp – in March – to decide which players will be on the plane to Mexico, Canada and the United States.
He seemingly had a stable group to select from but mounting injuries may have opened the door for those on the fringes to stake their case for inclusion.
We’ll start with Anthony Gordon. A recurrance of a recent hip injury meant he played no part in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford and has subsequently withdrawn from international duty. The Newcastle winger is well favoured by Tuchel but the German must now decide on his replacement.
Will the England boss lean towards a similar style player? If so, Jack Grealish is in the frame for a recall. A regular starter for Everton, the 30-year-old has rediscovered his form since leaving Man City in the summer and as bagged one goal and four assists from the opening 11 games of the season.
Yet, Tuchel could go in a different direction and provide more back up for Kane. In such a case Danny Welbeck, who has six goals this year for Brighton, may earn a recall at the age of 34.
While questions grow in the forward areas there are more pressing concerns defensively. Marc Guehi will not play for England in this camp as Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner admitted his centre-back ‘can’t walk’ at the minute due to his own injury.
Tuchel has enough cover for him in the squad with the likes of Dan Burn, Ezri Konsa and John Stones remaining but will he also bring in another replacement?
Could Manchester United’s Harry Maguire - a permanent fixture for England under Gareth Southgate - force his way back into contention? Maguire’s stature at Old Trafford has grown in recent weeks with the Red Devils unbeaten in five league matches and now ahead of Liverpool in the table.
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah is also in the frame and possibly even closer to the squad than Maguire due to Tuchel’s former experience with the London side.
At left-back, Nico O’Reilly hobbled off the pitch after a superb performance against Liverpool. The Manchester City man has taken a few minor knocks in quick succession but has voiced his desire to earn a place at the World Cup so is unlikely to turn down the chance to impress Tuchel.
But, if he is unable to play there are options for the England boss Myles Lewis-Skelly is the obvious one though Tuchel wants his players to feature regularly for their clubs and the Arsenal defender has seen his gametime reduced this year.
Another option is Luke Shaw. Like Maguire, he’s impressing with Man Utd and has nailed down the left centre-back spot in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. Shaw also brings a wealth of experience with 34 England caps to his name.
Then there is Alexander-Arnold. The Real Madrid defender is a right-back by trade but his quality on the ball and ability to pick out passes may give Tuchel a desire to observe his skills close up.
Finally, Nick Pope suffered a concussion against Brentford and has joined Gordon in withdrawing from England duty. The likelihood is that James Trafford will be brought back into the fold but with Jordan Pickford as No.1 this is merely a formality.
