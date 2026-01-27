Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton striker Thierno Barry says the early-season criticism did not affect him but was more of an issue for his family back home in France.

The 23-year-old scored his fourth goal in five league matches in Monday's 1-1 draw against Leeds, having gone 14 games before breaking his duck with only one in 20 in all competitions before his current run.

With Beto having scored just two league goals, there was intense scrutiny on Everton's strikers and Barry admitted his family bore the brunt.

"I think not me but my family [were affected]," the £27m summer signing from Villarreal said.

"Every day my family sends me people saying I am the worst striker, so I say, 'OK, I am the worst striker', so that is why I do this celebration (when scoring).

"You see the critics but I like to prove people wrong who have the wrong idea of me. I see the criticism and I don't care."

Barry accepted the transition from Spain to England had been a steep learning curve.

"It is difficult to play against the best defenders in the world and I just need to adapt," he added.

"It is more physical here. I am tall but I am not big so I need to work on my body to know how to use it to protect the ball."

