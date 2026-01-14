Everton target Youssef En-Nesyri to solve goalscoring woes
En-Nesyri is a proven scorer and registered 30 goals last season for Fenerbahce
Everton are considering Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri as David Moyes looks to add more goals to his side.
They are yet to make a move for the Fenerbahce forward, who is a target for Nottingham Forest, but are interested in the 28-year-old.
But Everton have only had six goals from centre-forwards all season, with Thierno Barry and Beto both on three, and each missed a penalty in the shootout as they exited the FA Cup to Sunderland.
En-Nesyri is a proven scorer who got 30 goals last season for Fenerbahce and 67 in his last four campaigns at Sevilla, who he twice helped win the Europa League.
He also helped Morocco reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and the last four of the current African Cup of Nations, scoring 25 goals for his country.
Everton spent more than £100m in the summer, including £27m on Barry, but have only scored four goals in their last six games.
