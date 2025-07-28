Everton plot shock move for Man City forward Jack Grealish
Exclusive: The England international has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium with the Toffees keen to boost their creativity ahead of the move into the Hill Dickinson Stadium
Everton are aiming to secure a loan deal for Jack Grealish, although any negotiation depends on whether Manchester City will accept a "deluxe" temporary agreement or push for a permanent sale.
The 29-year-old has been frozen out of Pep Guardiola's squad, having not been taken to the Club World Cup, and is free to look at other options.
Napoli have expressed interest so far, but Everton feel they have a chance due to the player's anticipated willingness to stay in the north, sources tell The Independent.
The player had a daughter with his long-term partner Sasha Attwood in September, and is keen for some stability.
Everton would provide the chance to stay in Cheshire and could present an attractive football opportunity, too.
David Moyes is willing to build his team around Grealish, while offering more freedom than he has had at City.
Many close to the player feel one reason for his recent struggles has been the fact that such a free-spirited attacker has been tactically constrained.
There is also the added attraction of Everton entering a new era in their Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Friedken ownership’s willingness to spend after the recent takeover.
Grealish was seen with Man City supporters earlier this summer at an Oasis concert in Heaton Park, Manchester, pledging his affection to the fanbase.
“I love City more than anything,” Grealish said. “And do you know what I love more than anything? City fans! They’re the best fans in the world!”
Everton are also in talks with Lyon over 20-year-old Belgian sensation Malick Fofana.
The forward can play across the front line, but the French club want over £40m to sell.
There is nevertheless a belief that Fofana feels he is ready for the step up, amid a lot of interest so far this summer from across Europe.
The player is eager to test himself in the Champions League, but would be willing to move regardless for the right project, which opens the door to a potential move to the blue side of Merseyside.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments