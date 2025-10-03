David Moyes backs Jack Grealish for England recall despite Thomas Tuchel snub

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton manager David Moyes believes England need a player like Jack Grealish and feels the winger is not far away from a recall, even after missing out on the latest squad.

The Manchester City loanee was named player of the month for August and has contributed four assists in six Premier League appearances.

But despite his fine form, it has not been enough to earn him a place in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the upcoming October international break, which sees England tasked with a friendly against Wales and World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

"I think there is still room for Jack to continue to improve; we want more assists and goals from him," said Moyes.

"He's started very well, he's probably got the best (Premier League) assists in the country at the moment but we are driving him on to get more.

Jack Grealish has been a revelation at Everton ( Getty Images )

"I think he still has ambitions to get back in the England team and if he scores some goals and keeps up the assists then he will not be far away as players who score and create goals are so important and England will need that because they need people who are creative in the final third."

Moyes went on to reveal the PGMOL have accepted Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's last two bookings were not warranted.

The summer signing was cautioned for taking a free-kick too quickly against Liverpool and also for a questionable foul on West Ham's Kyle Walker-Peters, meaning he is suspended for the visit of Crystal Palace after accruing five yellow cards already.

"We have spoken to them and they are accepting both the yellow cards are wrong," added Moyes.

"I think he had six bookings last year in total, the year before five, so he's never had these numbers at all. The last two decisions are terrible."

Additional reporting from PA