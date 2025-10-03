Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

England squad announcement live: Thomas Tuchel reveals squad for October international break

England will host Wales in a friendly before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign in Latvia

Will Castle
Friday 03 October 2025 02:07 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
England finally deliver on Thomas Tuchel’s vision with five-goal rout of Serbia

Thomas Tuchel is set to announce his squad for England’s next round of international matches this morning.

The Three Lions seemed to finally deliver on Tuchel’s vision in the September break, following up a drab 2-0 win over Andorra with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Serbia on their own turf.

They’ll hope to build on that momentum this month as they play host to Wales in an international friendly on 9 October, before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign in Latvia on 14 October.

Having missed out on Tuchel’s last squad, Manchester City’s Phil Foden is in line to be recalled after kicking into gear in recent weeks, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka should be also included again after recovering from injury. Jude Bellingham is also up for reselection after recovering from shoulder surgery that saw him miss the start of the season.

Follow the latest updates and reaction from the England squad announcement in our live blog below:

Recommended

England squad announcement LIVE

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Thomas Tuchel’s squad announcement ahead of the October internationals.

The Three Lions seemed to finally deliver on Tuchel’s vision in the September break, following up a drab 2-0 win over Andorra with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Serbia on their own turf.

They’ll hope to build on that momentum this month as they play host to Wales in an international friendly on 9 October, before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign in Latvia on 14 October.

Stay tuned to discover who gets the call-up from Tuchel, as it happens.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Will Castle3 October 2025 07:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in