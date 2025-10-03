England squad announcement live: Thomas Tuchel reveals squad for October international break
England will host Wales in a friendly before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign in Latvia
Thomas Tuchel is set to announce his squad for England’s next round of international matches this morning.
The Three Lions seemed to finally deliver on Tuchel’s vision in the September break, following up a drab 2-0 win over Andorra with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Serbia on their own turf.
They’ll hope to build on that momentum this month as they play host to Wales in an international friendly on 9 October, before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign in Latvia on 14 October.
Having missed out on Tuchel’s last squad, Manchester City’s Phil Foden is in line to be recalled after kicking into gear in recent weeks, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka should be also included again after recovering from injury. Jude Bellingham is also up for reselection after recovering from shoulder surgery that saw him miss the start of the season.
Follow the latest updates and reaction from the England squad announcement in our live blog below:
England squad announcement LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Thomas Tuchel’s squad announcement ahead of the October internationals.
Stay tuned to discover who gets the call-up from Tuchel, as it happens.
