Mark Clattenburg backs Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after Everton star hits out at ‘mind-boggling’ referee decisions
Dewsbury-Hall will be suspended for Sunday’s meeting with Crystal Palace after receiving his fifth yellow card in six matches
Mark Clattenburg has leapt to the defence of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after the Everton midfielder made his dismay at officiating standards known following a “mind-boggling” booking against West Ham.
Dewsbury-Hall was handed his fifth yellow card in six Premier League games on Monday evening for a perfectly legal challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters, one that saw him get to the ball first in a 50-50 before the Hammers full-back went down.
This latest caution means he will miss Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace and comes after he received another questionable yellow card in the Merseyside derby last week - booked for taking a free-kick too quickly.
“Forgive me if I'm wrong, and I might be, but some of these decisions are so hard to take. Mind boggling," the 27-year-old posted on X.
And former Premier League referee Clattenburg does not blame Dewsbury-Hall for venting his frustrations, sympathising with the player and accepting that his disappointment is more than valid.
Clattenburg told TBR Football: “I can understand the referee’s judgment as Dewsbury-Hall goes into the tackle with some speed, catching his opponent on the foot after playing the ball. Personally, I think the referee could have played on as he plays the ball and his foot accidentally hits his opponent’s foot in the follow-through.
“Dewsbury-Hall can be disappointed that he will get a one-match suspension for his fifth yellow card. This disappointment was even made worse when, in the last week, he was given a yellow card late in the match against Liverpool for taking a quick free kick, which I believe the referee could have managed in a better way.
“You cannot appeal yellow cards, so you will miss this weekend’s match.”
Jack Grealish lamented the decision-making that saw his teammate booked against Liverpool, questioning where the rule that enforced a booking from a quickly-taken free-kick had appeared from.
And Everton boss David Moyes joined Grealish in blasting the level of officiating in the Premier League, branding referee Samuel Barrott’s decision to show a card as “shabby”.
"I think the decisions we've had at the moment (have been frustrating), but I think all the managers might be saying that at the moment," Moyes said.
"I mean there's been a general poor level at the moment. I thought the decision on Dewsbury-Hall was a really shabby decision."
