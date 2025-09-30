Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Clattenburg has leapt to the defence of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after the Everton midfielder made his dismay at officiating standards known following a “mind-boggling” booking against West Ham.

Dewsbury-Hall was handed his fifth yellow card in six Premier League games on Monday evening for a perfectly legal challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters, one that saw him get to the ball first in a 50-50 before the Hammers full-back went down.

This latest caution means he will miss Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace and comes after he received another questionable yellow card in the Merseyside derby last week - booked for taking a free-kick too quickly.

“Forgive me if I'm wrong, and I might be, but some of these decisions are so hard to take. Mind boggling," the 27-year-old posted on X.

And former Premier League referee Clattenburg does not blame Dewsbury-Hall for venting his frustrations, sympathising with the player and accepting that his disappointment is more than valid.

Clattenburg told TBR Football: “I can understand the referee’s judgment as Dewsbury-Hall goes into the tackle with some speed, catching his opponent on the foot after playing the ball. Personally, I think the referee could have played on as he plays the ball and his foot accidentally hits his opponent’s foot in the follow-through.

“Dewsbury-Hall can be disappointed that he will get a one-match suspension for his fifth yellow card. This disappointment was even made worse when, in the last week, he was given a yellow card late in the match against Liverpool for taking a quick free kick, which I believe the referee could have managed in a better way.

“You cannot appeal yellow cards, so you will miss this weekend’s match.”

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will be suspended for Everton's next game due to an accumulation of yellow cards ( Getty Images )

Jack Grealish lamented the decision-making that saw his teammate booked against Liverpool, questioning where the rule that enforced a booking from a quickly-taken free-kick had appeared from.

And Everton boss David Moyes joined Grealish in blasting the level of officiating in the Premier League, branding referee Samuel Barrott’s decision to show a card as “shabby”.

"I think the decisions we've had at the moment (have been frustrating), but I think all the managers might be saying that at the moment," Moyes said.

"I mean there's been a general poor level at the moment. I thought the decision on Dewsbury-Hall was a really shabby decision."