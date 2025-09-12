Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction, best bets & team news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sheffield United travel to Ipswich Town in the Friday night football looking for their first points of the season under new boss Ruben Selles.

The Blades finished third in the Championship table last season before being beaten 2-1 in the Play-Off final by Sunderland.

Since then, Chris Wilder was replaced by Selles, and they sold several key players from that squad, including Vinicius Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic, for more than £28m.

They have lost their opening four games, scoring just once in the process, but six players came in in the last few days of the transfer window, and Selles will be hoping they can settle in quickly.

Ipswich also haven’t had the start they would have hoped for after their relegation from the Premier League, with three draws and one defeat from their opening four games.

They drew 1-1 with Birmingham and Southampton before they were beaten 1-0 by Preston at Deepdale. Last time out, a stoppage-time penalty from Jack Clarke earned them a 2-2 at home to Derby County.

Despite their start, though, they are still the favourites in the Championship promotion odds to be celebrating a return to the top-flight in May.

Ipswich vs Sheffield United betting: Blades to finally get off the mark

It’s been a summer of change at Ipswich, too, as they adjusted to life back in the EFL. They lost Liam Delap for £30m to Chelsea, Omari Hutchinson moved to Nottingham Forest for £37.5m, and several others have since moved on.

They have also spent almost £30m as they bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, bringing in the likes of David Button, Darnell Furlong, Kasey McAteer and the highly experienced Ashley Young, following his release from Everton.

You have to go back to February 2011 for the last time Ipswich beat Friday’s opponents, when goals from Damien Delaney, David Norris and Connor Wickham earned them a 3-0 win before Rob Kozluk and Lee Williamson were both sent off for the Blades.

Since then, United have won three of the meetings, while the last two matches at Portman Road have finished all square.

The last meeting in Ipswich was in December 2018, when Billy Sharp cancelled out an opener from Ellis Harrison to earn Wilder’s side the draw.

As we mentioned, United have scored just once in the league and conceded seven, while Ipswich have scored four and conceded five!

The recent signing of defenders Japhet Tanganga, Ben Mee and Mark McGuinness should help shore up the defence for Selles’ side. While Danny Ings and Chiedozie Ogbene should add to their goalscoring options, although the latter won’t be eligible to play on Friday, as he is on loan from the Tractor Boys.

Football betting sites are backing the home side as odds-on favourites, while United are a decent shout as outsiders for the win on the road in the latest Championship odds.

Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction: BTTS and the game to end in a draw - 4/1 BetVictor

Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction: Philogene to star for the Tractor Boys

Jaden Philogene is yet to get off the mark so far in this campaign, but he scored 12 goals and had six assists in 33 appearances in his last season in the EFL, for Hull City, to earn him an £18m move to Aston Villa.

He also scored three goals in the Premier League last season, including two against Manchester United, and we’re backing him to be back among the goals.

Betting sites are offering 9/1 on him scoring first or 8/1 to score last or you can get 8/5 on him scoring or assisting.

Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction: Philogene to score at any time - 19/5 BetMGM

Ipswich vs Sheffield United Team News

Ipswich team news: Town look set to be without Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend, Wes Burns and Cameron Humphreys once more, with the quartet still recovering from injury. There is also a fresh worry over Sammie Szmodics, who missed the Republic of Ireland’s second game during the international break.

Sheffield United team news: There are likely to be a raft of changes from their last starting lineup, with the deadline day signings but they will still be without Oliver Arblaster, Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton due to long-term injuries. There will also be no debut for deadline day loan arrival Ogbene as he is ineligible to play against his parent club.

