Hungary vs Ireland live: Visitors aim to back up shock win over Portugal in crucial World Cup qualifier
Ireland head to Hungary for a must-win clash today as they bid to qualify for a first World Cup finals since 2002.
Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side can still top Group F and qualify automatically if they beat the hosts and if Portugal lose to minnows Armenia.
But if Portugal win as expected, an Irish victory would see them leapfrog Hungary - currently in second place - and earn a play-off spot, in a thrilling conclusion to this group.
The Republic are riding high after stunning the Selecao 2-0 on Thursday, and their chances of finishing top received a boost as Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a straight red card, meaning he will miss their clash with Armenia today.
Follow live updates from Hungary v Ireland below
Ireland boss wonders if he got in Cristiano Ronaldo’s head after red-card strop
Ireland manager Heimir Halgrimsson has speculated whether he got in Cristiano Ronaldo’s head after the Portugal captained was sent off in a spectacular loss of composure during their World Cup qualifier on Thursday night.
"He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee," said Hallgrimsson. "It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me - unless I got into his head."
Asked if he spoke to Ronaldo after the game, Hallgrimsson added: "No, I think we spoke enough when he came off.
"There was nothing to speak about. This was just a moment of a little silliness from him, I would say."
Cristiano Ronaldo mocked after almighty red-card tantrum in Ireland defeat
Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo was widely mocked by home fans after being sent off for elbowing Dara O'Shea in the Selecao’s 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland.
Ronaldo threw an elbow towards O’Shea while the two tussled in the Ireland box and he was originally given a yellow card for the challenge, before a VAR review changed the decision and referee Glenn Nyberg sent off the 40-year-old in the 61st minute.
Ronaldo had promised to behave ahead of the match, while Ireland manager Heimir Halgrimsson said that “it should be the officials doing the refereeing” after he felt that Ronaldo influenced the officials in Ireland’s 1-0 loss in October.
But Ronaldo’s pre-match demeanour soon changed as his side went two goals down thanks to a brace from AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, with the Portuguese seen gesturing towards Ireland centre-back Nathan Collins moments before being sent off.
Who can qualify for the World Cup this week?
World Cup qualifying is hurtling towards a conclusion with some of the final places ahead of the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico up for grabs over the coming days.
So far, 30 teams have booked their places in what has already been a historic campaign for three first-time qualifiers, with Jordan, Uzbekistan and the Cape Verde islands all through to the 48-team finals.
England, France and Croatia are the only European teams to have qualified so far but the other nine group winners will be gradually confirmed in the next few days as the first round of qualifying finally concludes.
As it stands in Group F
Portugal need only one point against lowly Armenia, who are rock bottom, to qualify for the World Cup.
Ireland sit one point behind second-placed Hungary, with victory for either sealing the play-off spot.
How to watch Hungary vs Ireland
The match will kick-off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 16 November in Budapest.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view, costing £2.49 via Prime Video. Coverage starts 10 minutes before kick-off.
Team news - Ireland
Rep of Ireland XI: Kelleher, O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea, Coleman, Cullen, Molumby, Scales, Ogbene, Azaz, Parrott.
Subs: Bazunu, Travers, Kenny, Idah, Dunne, Coventry, Taylor, Egan, Manning, McGrath, Johnston, Ebosele.
Team news - Hungary
Hungary XI: Dibusz, Nego, Orban, Attila Szalai, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Schafer, Lukacs, Alex Toth, Sallai, Varga.
Subs: Demjen, Szappanos, Mocsi, Balogh, Otvos, Vitalis, Gruber, Bolla, Marton Dardai, Styles, Zsolt Nagy, Redzic.
Hungary vs Ireland
The Republic of Ireland bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive as they face Hungary in a straight shoot-out for a play-off place.
A magnificent 2-0 win over Portugal on Thursday night gives Ireland a fighting chance ahead of the group decider.
Portugal are still in control of the group and face Armenia at home - without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo - knowing a win would confirm their place at next summer’s tournament.
But Hungary are only a point ahead of Ireland, so a win for the visitors would be enough to secure a place in March’s play-offs.
