Harry Maguire believes his Manchester United career summed up by ‘maddest game’

Harry Maguire says the “maddest game” of his life summed up his topsy-turvy Manchester United career, with the defender desperate to follow his extra-time winner with Europa League glory.

Nobody watching at Old Trafford or from afar will forget Thursday’s chaotic quarter-final second leg against Lyon as Ruben Amorim’s side blew a two-goal lead and headed towards an extra time exit to 10 men.

The visitors scored four without reply but United’s inherent never-say-die attitude came to the fore, with Bruno Fernandes’ 114th-minute penalty bringing hope and substitute Kobbie Mainoo’s impressive equaliser sparking bedlam in the 120th minute.

More drama was to follow, with Maguire guiding home Casemiro’s cross as the Red Devils became the first team in history to score two goals in the 120th minute of a major European match.

“I’ve had some amazing moments at this club,” said the matchwinner, who has tasted some incredible highs and been subjected to mockery during some crushing lows.

“I’ve been here six years now and I’ve had some great times. Some bad times as well. I think that game pretty much summed up my time at this club, to be honest!

“It was an incredible feeling to score that winner in such an important game, in a game that was full of emotion and the strangest, maddest game I’ve ever played in or witnessed, to be honest.

“I think the lads showed great spirit and fight in the end to dig in and turn it around.”

Maguire scored a last-gasp equaliser in the Europa League at Porto in October and February’s stoppage-time winner against former club Leicester in the FA Cup, as well as the league winner against Ipswich later that month.

But Thursday was the most astonishing moment by far, keeping United’s hopes of Europa League glory alive as the side 14th in the Premier League look to save their season with silverware that brings Champions League qualification.

“It’s important we do as well as we can in this competition,” Maguire said.

“Listen, we’re only in the semi-final, we’re playing Athletic Bilbao. I don’t know if people are saying they’re the favourites to win the competition, but we’ll go into it with a great belief to win the game.

“But we’re only in the semi-final, so we don’t want to get carried away in terms of winning the competition.

“This season it’s been so difficult for everyone involved, all the fans, all the players, the staff.

“It’s just been nowhere near good enough and when you get moments like that, and memories you create like that, I think it’s so important for the fans to go home with a smile on their faces.”

It is a case of Bilbao of bust for United given the Europa League final is also held at the home of semi-final opponents Athletic.

“We’ve got to do far better than that if we want to win this competition,” Maguire said, reflecting on the second leg against Lyon. “We can’t be doing that and be leaving it to turn it around in that situation.

“But it does show great spirit, fight, togetherness, and that’s the one thing this group of lads is doing, they’re giving everything.

“Sometimes I think this year it’s not been good enough and rightly so, it hasn’t, but they are giving everything.”