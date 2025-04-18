Ruben Amorim sends message to Man United fans who left Old Trafford before dramatic comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim said the Manchester United fans who left Old Trafford before their dramatic comeback against Lyon will be “gutted”.

United trailed 4-2 in extra time of the Europa League quarter-final when Alexandre Lacazette converted a 109th minute penalty and some supporters decided to head for the exits.

But Amorim’s team scored three times in the final six minutes - with goals from Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire coming after the 120th-minute mark - to save their season.

Amorim’s side completed another famous European comeback ( Getty Images )

Afterwards, Amorim revealed he had been inspired by United’s famous comeback against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League and said he felt sorry for any fan who missed out by leaving early.

"I feel for the people that had to leave when it was 4-2 because of the traffic,” Amorim said. “They will be gutted!”

Some supporters turned back when Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from the penalty spot and Amorim said he had never heard a sound like the one that erupted in Old Trafford when the comeback was complete.

"The sound in the stadium for Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire's goals was the best sound,” he said. "A lot of people want to keep shirts, I just want to keep that sound. It is the best sound in the world.

"I was watching again the 1999 documentary to have some inspiration for these moments," Amorim added.

"It was a great night - 4-2 with one more player you think it's over, but here it is never over. I felt here everything is possible."

Asked how big this moment can be, Amorim said: “I think these kind of moments can help a lot players in this kind of season, in this kind of context.

“They can create some connection between the fans and the players, and we can forget for a few minutes what kind of season we are having.

“Today is a good feeling but tomorrow we need to start everything again. So we need to focus on the next game, to focus on the players, if they are fit to play.

“We have to take the risk in to save some players because if you look at the our season, the most important thing is clear for everybody. It’s the Europa League.”