Harry Maguire’s late winner provided ‘best sound in the world’ for Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim said that Harry Maguire’s winning goal in the dying moments of extra-time provided the ‘best sound in the world’ as the Manchester United’s supporters took the roof off Old Trafford when their team defeated Lyon 5-4 (7-6 agg) in the Europa League.

A quarter-final second leg that United had won, lost and won again twisted and turned throughout the 120 minutes taking the manager and watching fans through a full range of emotions during a nine-goal thriller in Manchester.

Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot put United two goals up only for Lyon to equalise and force extra-time. With 10-men, following Corentin Tolisso’s two yellow cards, the French side took a 4-2 lead on the night and with just six minutes left Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire completed a fine comeback for the bost.

Amorim spoke to TNT Sports after the match and claimed that ‘everything is possible’ at Old Trafford.

“Was fun,” he announced when asked for his reflections on the match.

The Man Utd manager then added: “No words. It was a great night, the team were tired, and then 4-2 with one more player, then you think it’s over, but here it’s never over. I felt that here, everything is possible. After 4-3, the penalty from Bruno, you felt you can change the game.

“We started well but we are not consistent enough to maintain the game for a long time. When I feel the team is a little bit tired we drop a lot. We should do better with the two goals of Lyon. When we play against European teams, we can cope better with that, but in the Premier League we suffer a lot.”

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim was pleased with Manchester United's comeback win over Lyon ( Getty Images )

The Portuguese was then asked what his reaction was when Maguire’s winning goal went in and he responded: "The sounds of the stadium was the best ever. Some people collect shirts, scarves, but I want to keep that sound, it's the best sound in the world.

"I feel for the people who had to leave at 4-2 because of the traffic, they will be gutted. We know we are underperforming and deserve all the critics, but we have time to make something special of this season"