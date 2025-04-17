'A reflection of Manchester United's season' - Amorim after heavy Newcastle defeat

Manchester United’s hopes of a positive end to a difficult season will rest on Europa League progress past Lyon in the second leg of their quarter-final time.

Ruben Amorim’s side may be struggling in the Premier League but their continental campaign has been a bright spot, with a 2-2 draw in France last week leaving the encounter firmly in the balance. Things might have been even more positive for Manchester United if not for errors from Andre Onana - though the goalkeeper was left out of the weekend defeat to Newcastle, Amorim has backed him to rebound in a decision that could prove defining.

Lyon will have been disappointed not to emerge ahead from a home leg they edged, though will have few fears of travelling to Old Trafford. Having bolstered their chances of a top-three finish in Ligue 1 with a weekend win over Auxerre, Paulo Fonseca’s side will be confident that they can continue their European journey.

