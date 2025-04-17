Man Utd vs Lyon LIVE: Team news as Ruben Amorim’s side bid to salvage season in Europa League
An intriguing tie sits at 2-2 after late first-leg drama
Manchester United’s hopes of a positive end to a difficult season will rest on Europa League progress past Lyon in the second leg of their quarter-final time.
Ruben Amorim’s side may be struggling in the Premier League but their continental campaign has been a bright spot, with a 2-2 draw in France last week leaving the encounter firmly in the balance. Things might have been even more positive for Manchester United if not for errors from Andre Onana - though the goalkeeper was left out of the weekend defeat to Newcastle, Amorim has backed him to rebound in a decision that could prove defining.
Lyon will have been disappointed not to emerge ahead from a home leg they edged, though will have few fears of travelling to Old Trafford. Having bolstered their chances of a top-three finish in Ligue 1 with a weekend win over Auxerre, Paulo Fonseca’s side will be confident that they can continue their European journey.
Follow all of the latest from Old Trafford with our live blog below:
Latest Man Utd injury updates
“Matta [de Ligt] is going to return still this season," added Amorim. "Ayden [Heaven] is out for this game, he had a small issue in the same spot during training, a contact with a team-mate.
"Jonny Evans is returning to the training but is not available for this game and some other players that we have to manage the minutes. Amad [Diallo] is not ready for this month but we hope to have Amad still for this season."
Zirkzee out for season
"Joshua is out for the season," said Ruben Amorim. "So he’s not going to play more this season. Let’s prepare him for the next one.
"It’s tough, especially in this moment. I think he’s improving in all aspects of the game, so it’s hard for any player to stop, but this is football and he has to be ready now to recover."
Zirkzee on facing Lyon at Old Trafford
Speaking after the 2-2 draw in Lyon during the first leg Joshua Zirkzee was confident Man Utd could win this tie.
The forward will not feature tonight due to injury but spoke after last week’s game.
“To draw in this way is always a little bit… I don’t want to say frustrating, but it hurts for it to go this way,” Zirkzee said.
“We all know what we have to do when we face them again at home.
“I’m sure with the full support of the stadium, it’s going to be difficult for them and easier for us, but they’re a great team – let’s not forget that – and it’s not going to be easy, but we all want to win, we have to win, so we’ll see.”
'I'm only focused on the game'
Paulo Fonseca said: "We're playing here at Old Trafford against a great team that has the same ambitions as us.
“That's why I'm only focused on the next game. It will be a decisive match for United's season.
“We want to play well in this game and have the chance to win, but we know it will be difficult. Then we'll see.
“We have several possibilities in the league, but today it's important to focus on our ambition. Our ambition is to play a great game and have the chance to qualify."
Fonseca on Lyon's approach
Paulo Fonseca says that Lyon will be intense when they come up against Manchester United tonight and they have the ambition to win the game.
The Lyon coach told the media at a press conference:
"We come with the same ambition to play our game, to have the ball and to create the right conditions to attack effectively against a team that defends well."
'The key will be to win the duels'
Lyon midfielder, Corentin Tolisso, says that winning the duels will be key to coming out on top tonight and is backing teammate Rayan Cherki to get his team over the line.
Tolisso said: "We'll put in as much intensity as in the first leg, if not more. The key to the match will be to win the duels in my opinion.
"He [Cherki] does things that are all over social media. He's performing better statistically. He scores, he provides assists. I hope they will know his quality even more after the match."
'Players have got to take more responsibility'
Maguire continued and drew the focus back to himself and his teammates for their performances on the pitch.
He added: "I think the performances have picked up of late. However, I still think there are key aspects in the game where us players have got to take more responsibility and have to change them in our favour.
“There have been a lot of games that have been 50/50 and we have ended up on the bad end of a result. That is something we need to work on as a team, as a group of players.
“[Thursday] is an important night for us in the competition: A big game at Old Trafford, European night and one we are looking forward to."
