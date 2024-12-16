Harry Maguire feels ‘statement’ derby comeback win will boost Man Utd’s belief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Maguire felt Ruben Amorim’s new-look Manchester United made a statement with Sunday’s stunning derby turnaround at Manchester City.

The Portuguese’s first trip across the city will live long in the memory, with the match ending in a 2-1 comeback win just as Thursday’s Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen did.

Josko Gvardiol’s header had City on course for a much-needed win until the 88th minute, when United captain Bruno Fernandes silenced the Etihad Stadium from the spot.

Amad Diallo won that penalty and then conjured up a memorable 90th-minute winner as Amorim’s first Manchester derby ended in his biggest result since succeeding Erik ten Hag last month.

“It’s been a difficult start to the season for us and not much for our fans to cheer about, so today’s for them,” defender Maguire said.

“It was a great performance in the end to come here and have 50-50 of the ball, have the same amount of shots as them.

“It’s not been like that in recent years, so it’s an improvement but still a long way to go.”

Asked how big the win could be in the early stages of Amorim’s reign, he said: “Winning football matches is really important. When you play for this club, it demands winning.

“Obviously, we had back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, so to come here and to put a statement down is really important for our confidence and the belief of where we’re going and where Ruben’s going to take us.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a positive journey.”

United’s turnaround meant City’s wretched run stretched to eight defeats in 11 matches in all competitions.

Two of those losses have been overseen by Amorim, who led Sporting Lisbon to a stunning 4-1 Champions League victory in his penultimate match before moving to Manchester.

“I think you can see we have a good structure, a good style of play, the way that he wants us to work,” Maguire said of the head coach’s impact.

“But, yeah, I think his demands, he’s tactically very good. He’s proven that he’s a winner.

“And, look, we’re still pretty new. I think he’s been here a month now or so, and we’re really looking forward to where we can go and where we can take this club, and I’m sure he’ll take it in a positive way.”

Maguire feels comfortable in Amorim’s back three and is building fitness after an injury lay-off, but the former United captain repeated the need for improvements.

The Red Devils certainly need to improve how they defend set pieces, with Gvardiol’s header meaning they have conceded from four corners across their last three Premier League matches.

“Obviously against Arsenal it was a pretty 50-50 game again, and they score two set plays,” Maguire said.

“No, it’s something that we do need to work on. I think physically we had a good, strong team out there today.

“Listen, sometimes the ball comes in, it took a good deflection the ball in, and it fell straight on his head. It was good header. Sometimes you can’t stop them set plays. Apart from that, we defended them well.

“But, yeah, I think in recent games there’s been areas where we can do a little bit better on defending set plays, so I’m sure we’ll work on that and we’ll improve on that.”

Improvements is something Maguire says everyone needs to focus on, even in-form Diallo despite his sparkling display on Sunday.

“He’s done really well this season,” the centre-back said. “Look, he’s only still a young boy and a lot to learn.

“I’m sure he’ll get loads of experience playing in these big matches, and I’m sure he’s got a big future for this club.

“We’re happy that he’s doing well, but, like I said, still a long way to go. He’s got a big job to help us climb the table and to improve this club.”

Diallo’s current deal expires at the end of the season, although United hold the option to extend by a year.

Maguire, who joined from Leicester in 2019 for £80million, is in the same boat and says talks continue over a new deal.

“Listen, I haven’t really thought about it,” he said. “I’ve still got this year to go with an option in their hands. But, yeah, all the signs are positive at the moment and the chat that I’m having is really positive.”