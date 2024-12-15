Roy Keane ‘embarrassed’ as Kyle Walker sparks controversy in Manchester derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kyle Walker’s play-acting drew the ire of Roy Keane as the Manchester City defender avoided a red card in the derby against Manchester United.

Walker was involved in an argument with Rasmus Hojlund after clipping the United striker, but then fell to the ground as the pair went head-to-head.

Replays showed there had been little to no further contact between Hojlund and Walker after the intial head-to-head, but that did not stop the 34-year-old collapsing to the turf.

It triggered a heated confrontation between both sets of players at the Etihad Stadium, which ended in Hojlund and Walker both being booked.

open image in gallery Walker and Hojlund clashed ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Walker fell to the the turf ( Getty Images )

Initially, it seemed as if Hojlund was risking a red card after losing his head, but Walker in the end seemed to escape a sending off.

The England international could have been booked for clipping Hojlund in the first place and then risked a second by diving.

On Sky Sports, former United captain Keane was scathing as the replays of the incident were shown at half-time.

When host Kelly Cates wondered whether there could have been a red card, Keane replied: “Yeah, to Walker.

“This is going to happen in the game, a bit of argy-bargy,” he continued.

“Of course it’s a foul, it’s a free-kick. Hojlund goes over, but Walker, he should be embarrassed. I don’t know the guy and I’m embarrassed by that.”

Former City defender Micah Richards looked to rise to Walker’s defence and said the right back is “better than that”.

“I’m not so sure,” Keane quipped in response.