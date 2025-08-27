Is Grimsby vs Man United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup tie for free
Everything you need to know ahead of the second round clash
Manchester United kick off their Carabao Cup campaign with a visit to fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the second round tonight.
The Red Devils’ absence from European competition means they begin the competition a round earlier than the rest of the Premier League’s biggest hitters, with League Two’s Grimsby hoping to cause an early shock against the struggling goliaths.
Ruben Amorim’s side have yet to register a win in their first two Premier League games this season, losing their opening match 1-0 at home to Arsenal before being held 1-1 at Fulham on Sunday.
Grimsby, meanwhile, are one of the favourites for automatic promotion in League Two and currently sit fourth after winning three and drawing two in five games.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s Carabao Cup clash:
When is Grimsby vs Man United?
Man United’s Carabao Cup second round tie at Grimsby kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 27 August at Blundell Park in Cleethorpes.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on both channels starts at 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via NOW TV and Sky Go for subscribers as well.
The match will also be shown free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage starting at 7:30pm BST.
Team news
Grimsby’s man to watch will be striker Jaze Kabia, who has already scored four goals this season. However, the Mariners do have a couple of injury problems to contend with - Jason Svanthorsson and Sam Lavelle are both expected to miss out.
Man United, meanwhile, will be expected to rotate, which could see Benjamin Sesko come in for his first start and out-of-favour keeper Andre Onana return in between the sticks. Tyler Fredricson, who was on the bench for the trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday, could inject youth into the side. Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez are United’s two notable absentees.
Grimsby predicted XI: Pym; Rodgers, Warren, McJannet, Staunton; McEachran; Amaluzor, Turi, Khouri, Burns; Kabia.
Man United predicted XI: Onana; Fredricson, Maguire, Heaven; Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu; Fernandes, Mount; Sesko.
Odds
Grimsby to progress 20/1
Man United to progress 2/13
