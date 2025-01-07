West Ham approach two other candidates as Graham Potter deal hinges on key factor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham remain in advanced talks with Graham Potter to become their new manager, despite Julen Lopetegui taking training as normal on Tuesday morning.

Lopetegui’s position at West Ham is seen as untenable, although much still hinges on whether Potter will decide to take the job at the London Stadium.

West Ham are keen to make the 53-year-old their next manager, having also approached two other candidates.

The Hammers are understood to have sounded out former Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier, while there has previously been interest in Milan’s Sergio Conceicao.

Potter, meanwhile, spoke with majority shareholder David Sullivan on Monday and the former Chelsea and Brighton boss is considering his next steps.

Some close to the situation feel he may be tempted by the possibility of taking an Everton team under new ownership, in the expected scenario they sack Sean Dyche.

It has left Lopetegui in limbo, and a position many in the game view as absurd.

West Ham have considered sacking the Basque on at least two previous occasions, only for the 58-year-old to win hinge matches against Wolves and Southampton.

That trend has spiralled in the last few weeks, however, resulting in a series of dismal defeats, such as the 5-0 home thrashing against Liverpool and 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

open image in gallery Lopetegui’s West Ham have suffered recent heavy defeats ( PA Wire )

With West Ham 14th in the Premier League, the former Real Madrid and Spain manager is seen as being on borrowed time but it is still seen as striking with how he has been allowed to continue in the job.

West Ham face Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday night while it has become public that the club are talking to other managers about his position.

Lopetegui's future has been further complicated by tension with technical director Tim Steidten.