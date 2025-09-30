Galatasaray vs Liverpool live: Arne Slot’s side look to shake off Palace loss in Champions League
Liverpool will need to shake off disappointment from their first defeat of the season as they take on Galatasaray
Liverpool will be looking to make sure their first blip of the season does not snowball as they return to action against Galatasaray in the Champions League.
After enjoying a winning start to the new campaign, the reigning Premier League champions lost their 100 percent record on the weekend, being dealt a taste of their own medicine as Crystal Palace snatched victory deep into stoppage time at Selhurst Park.
Super Lig leaders Galatasaray, who conversely kept up their perfect start to the league season on Friday, will hope to capitalise on this first blow of the season and lean on ex-Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane to do the damage against the Reds, as they have done before.
But with in-form striker Hugo Ekitike back available, Arne Slot will look to make sure Saturday’s defeat was nothing but a wake-up call, bouncing back in Istanbul to build on their opening night win over Atletico Madrid two weeks ago.
Follow all of the latest build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates in our live blog below:
When is Galatasaray vs Liverpool?
The Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 30 September at Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 6:30pm BST. New customers to Amazon can take out a free Prime subscription for 30 days; after that, it is £8.99 per month. You can also sign up for just Prime Video for £5.99 per month.
Predicted line-ups
Galatasaray XI: Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Sanchez, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Gundogan, Akgun; Osimhen.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Chiesa; Ekitike.
Team news
Galatasaray are buoyed by the return of star striker Victor Osimhen, who could make his first start since August 30 following a spell out injured. The Turkish giants will also turn to former Manchester City stars Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane, two players who have done the damage against the Reds before.
Team news
Liverpool will be without Giovanni Leoni for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL, leaving Arne Slot with just three senior centre backs. Ibrahima Konate has been shaky as of late and may be dropped for Joe Gomez, while Hugo Ekitike is available after missing Saturday’s loss through suspension. Federico Chiesa has not travelled with the squad due to injury.
Galatasaray vs Liverpool LIVE
Liverpool will face the heat of one Istanbul’s vociferous cauldrons as they pay a visit to Turkish champions Galatasaray in the Champions League.
The Reds began their European campaign in a fashion fitting of their season so far, throwing away a two-goal lead against Atletico Madrid before leaving it late and nabbing all three points thanks to a stoppage-time header from captain Virgil van Dijk.
And after having their late show flipped on their head in a losing effort at Crystal Palace, Liverpool will need to react from this slap in the face if they want to get back to winning ways in Turkey.
Galatasaray have started their domestic season in imperious fashion, storming away at the top of the Super Lig table, but comparatively suffered a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Frankfurt in their Champions League opener.
Galatasaray vs Liverpool LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of tonight’s Champions League match between Liverpool and Galatasaray.
The reds travel to Istanbul looking for another win in Europe’s top competition after getting off to a dramatic start with a last-gasp 3-2 win over Atletico last time out.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.
