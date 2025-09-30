Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot admitted he feared “the worst” about Alisson after the goalkeeper went off injured in Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

The Brazilian suffered a suspected muscle problem as he made a save from Victor Osimhen and Slot was quick to rule him out of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is poised to make his Premier League debut at Stamford Bridge as Liverpool are waiting to discover how long Alisson will spend on the sidelines.

Slot said: “When he sprinted back, he felt something. I cannot tell you because I am not a physician but normally when a player sprints back and feels something and goes to the floor and doesn’t come back to the pitch, nine times out of 10 I fear the worst.

“And with the worst I mean he cannot continue and that is what happened with Alisson. He will not be able to play Saturday, 99.9 percent, I have already said 100…”

Slot is more optimistic about Hugo Ekitike, who also came off injured, but warned the forward’s problem may be worse than he thinks.

“He felt something when he had to reach for the ball,” he added. “Hugo felt something. And after the game, that's always the difficult thing with these moments, when players feel like, ‘oh, it's not too bad’, but when you just walk around with something different, and when you make a spin, you have to shoot another one from the target. He said he couldn't continue, so we had to take him off. Let's see how he responds.”