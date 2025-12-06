Fulham vs Crystal Palace tips

Draw - 47/20 BetMGM

Jean-Philippe Mateta to have over 2.5 shots - 5/4 Betway

Fulham welcome London rivals Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage on Sunday with the home side marginal favourites on betting sites to claim their sixth win of the season (4:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Marco Silva’s side played out one of the Premier League’s craziest games of the season on Tuesday when they were beaten 5-4 by Manchester City.

They were 5-1 down after Sander Berge’s own goal on 54 minutes, only for Alex Iwobi and a superb brace from Samuel Chukwueze to set up a grandstand finish.

That defeat was their seventh league defeat of the season, but they have won three of their last five to move six points clear of the bottom three.

Sunday’s opponents sit 10 places above Fulham but are just six points better off in fifth place. Palace have also won three of their last five, including on Wednesday when they won 1-0 at Burnley.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace preview: Frustration for familiar foes

These two met three times last season, with the away side coming out on top on each occasion, a run that included two victories for Palace at Craven Cottage.

The Eagles won 2-0 in the league and then 3-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals with Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah all on target as Palace went on to lift the trophy in May.

The two previous meetings at the Cottage ended in a draw, and football betting sites are offering football odds of 47/20 on the match ending all square this weekend.

Palace have kept seven clean sheets so far this season, which is second only to the league leaders Arsenal, so Fulham’s forwards might have a tougher game than they had against City on Tuesday.

Neither team can be described as prolific this season, though, with Fulham scoring 19 and Palace currently on one less after 14 games.

If Fulham can show the form they displayed in the second half against City, it could be a tough afternoon for Guehi and co.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction 1: Draw - 47/20 BetMGM

Mateta to lead from the front

Jean-Philippe Mateta will no doubt be the biggest threat for Palace again, and he is currently the fourth-highest scorer in the league with seven goals from 14 appearances so far.

So with an average of a goal every other game, and the fact that he didn’t score on Wednesday, he’s due one on Sunday.

He’s a best price of 8/5 on betting apps to score any time, but with 39 shots, putting him second only to City striker Erling Haaland, there are some more great odds on him to be strongly involved.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace prediction 2: Mateta to have 2.5 shots - 5/4 Betway

Fulham vs Crystal Palace team news

Fulham vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups

Free bets for Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Ladbrokes are offering new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets for signing up online and betting £5 on Fulham vs Crystal Palace.

To unlock the free bet offer, customers must use the link below to unlock the Ladbrokes sign-up offer before depositing £5 and then betting £5 on any Fulham vs Crystal Palace market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you’ll be credited with £30 in free bets paid out in 6 x £5 installments to use on Ladbrokes. Free bets are active for seven days.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.