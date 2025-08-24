Fulham vs Man United live: Amorim makes goalkeeper decision as both sides chase first win of Premier League season
After a frustrating summer, can Fulham add to Ruben Amorim’s problems at Craven Cottage?
Fulham welcome Manchester United to Craven Cottage with both sides seeking a first win of the Premier League season.
An encouraging enough performance in parts in their opening fixture nonetheless left Manchester United without a point against Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side snatched a 1-0 victory - heightening the scrutiny on an uncertain situation in goal for Ruben Amorim. With Altay Bayindir perhaps culpable for the winner seven days’ ago, and Andre Onana’s status not totally clear, the Manchester United manager again has a key decision to make between the sticks - and may consider handing Benjamin Sesko his first start, too.
It’s been a strange summer for Fulham that threatens to undermine some of the optimism around the Marco Silva era, with the manager increasingly frustrated by a lack of support in the transfer market to bolster his slim squad. A 1-1 draw at Brighton was far from a bad result, though, and they will relish a return to home soil as they try to get their season going properly.
Follow all of the latest from Craven Cottage with our live blog below:
Fulham early team news
Fulham only have a couple of injury concerns as Ryan Sessegnon and Antonee Robinson were both missing from last weekend’s draw with Brighton.
Neither has been ruled out for this match, according to manager Marco Silva, but it seems unlikely either player will start.
Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz will compete for the starting striker role with the other likely to start on the bench.
Predicted Fulham XI: Leno: Tete, Andersen, Cunesca, Bassey; Berge, Lukic, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz
How can I watch the match?
The match is the late kick off on Super Sunday.
That means it will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 4pm.
When is Fulham vs Manchester United?
Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage in the second weekend of Premier League kick offs with the game commencing at 4.30pm
Fulham vs Manchester United live
Fulham and Manchester United collide with both sides seeking a first win of the Premier League season at Craven Cottage. An improved showing from Ruben Amorim’s side against Arsenal has given hope of a better second season under the Portuguese - though a tricky goalkeeping situation is still to be solved and looms as a big decision again.
The hosts were solid enough down at Brighton but Marco Silva has expressed public frustration at the lack of investment in the transfer market. Can his side kick off their home campaign with a success? Kick off is at 4.30pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments