Rasmus Hojlund offered surprise option for Man United exit

Fulham sounded out Manchester United over a potential move for Rasmus Hojlund due to the possibility of Rodrigo Muniz leaving the Whites this summer.

The Brazilian forward has been expected to go to Atalanta in a £40m deal, although it is understood that a move to Serie A ran into difficulties by Sunday evening.

Fulham have nevertheless explored alternatives, should the move be reignited, with Hojlund considered as an option to replace the Brazilian’s firepower.

The 24-year-old struck a 97th-minute equaliser for Marco Silva’s side at the Amex to deny Brighton all three points and secure a draw to kick-start their Premier League campaign.

The former Flamengo forward has scored 17 Premier League goals in his last two campaigns for Fulham, hitting double figures in all competitions, with a career-high of 11 goals last term.

United want to sell the Dane after signing Benjamin Sesko in an €80m (£73.7m) deal.

Hojlund's preference is to stay, but he is naturally prepared to consider prospective offers. United want £40m for the 22-year-old, although it is felt they would rather do a deal abroad.

Hojlund was left out of the squad that lost 1-0 to Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford.

open image in gallery Rasmus Hojlund during Manchester United training ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

open image in gallery Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz reacts after the match against Brighton ( Action Images via Reuters )

The Dane was left on the bench for the final pre-season friendly against Fiorentina on 9 August, despite Sesko not registering in time to feature against the Italians.

Hojlund cost £72m two years ago from Atalanta and has scored 14 goals in 62 league games since returning nine goals in 32 Series A matches.