Rasmus Hojlund offered surprise option for Man United exit
The Dane has fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim and could be set to leave before the end of the transfer window after Man United signed Benjamin Sesko
Fulham sounded out Manchester United over a potential move for Rasmus Hojlund due to the possibility of Rodrigo Muniz leaving the Whites this summer.
The Brazilian forward has been expected to go to Atalanta in a £40m deal, although it is understood that a move to Serie A ran into difficulties by Sunday evening.
Fulham have nevertheless explored alternatives, should the move be reignited, with Hojlund considered as an option to replace the Brazilian’s firepower.
The 24-year-old struck a 97th-minute equaliser for Marco Silva’s side at the Amex to deny Brighton all three points and secure a draw to kick-start their Premier League campaign.
The former Flamengo forward has scored 17 Premier League goals in his last two campaigns for Fulham, hitting double figures in all competitions, with a career-high of 11 goals last term.
United want to sell the Dane after signing Benjamin Sesko in an €80m (£73.7m) deal.
Hojlund's preference is to stay, but he is naturally prepared to consider prospective offers. United want £40m for the 22-year-old, although it is felt they would rather do a deal abroad.
Hojlund was left out of the squad that lost 1-0 to Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford.
The Dane was left on the bench for the final pre-season friendly against Fiorentina on 9 August, despite Sesko not registering in time to feature against the Italians.
Hojlund cost £72m two years ago from Atalanta and has scored 14 goals in 62 league games since returning nine goals in 32 Series A matches.
