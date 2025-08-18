Transfer news live: Liverpool set Isak deadline, Spurs accelerate Eze bid, Donnarumma to Man Utd update
Liverpool are running out of time to complete a move for Newcastle United’s wantaway striker Alexander Isak with just two weeks to go before the transfer window closes.
The Reds still hold an interest in Isak, who was absent from Newcastle’s opening weekend draw at Aston Villa on Saturday, but they will need to spend big money to secure him. The club also remain in talks with Crystal Palace over Marc Guehi and the London side may want to cash in before his contract expires next summer.
Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to pull off a £55m deal for Eberechi Eze after taking the lead over Arsenal in the race to sign the Crystal Palace winger. Eze started Palace’s Premier League opener against Chelsea on Sunday even as negotiations ramp up over his future, with Spurs keen to add to their squad after James Maddison’s injury and Son Heung Min’s departure.
Manchester United have spent big on new forwards and may rival Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – particularly after Altay Bayindir’s error in the 1-0 defeat against Arsenal and Andre Onana’s absence from the squad. They will need to make some sales with Jadon Sancho being targeted by Besiktas and Roma, Antony wanted by Benfica and Chelsea interested in Alejandro Garnacho.
Tottenham accelerate bid for Eberechi Eze
BBC Sport say that Spurs will ‘accelerate’ their bid for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze within the next 48 hours.
The two clubs have been progressing in talks over the 27-year-old though at times they have been ‘difficult’.
Spurs are now hopeful a deal is within reach with a price rumoured to be slightly less than his expired release cluase of £60m + £8m in add ons.
Liverpool set deadline in pursuit of Alexander Isak
The saga that has rolled on for most of the summer concerns Alexander Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool.
The Premier League champions submitted a £110m bid for Newcastle’s main forward but that was rejected out of hand and the Reds moved to sign Hugo Ekitike.
They have remained interested in Isak but the weekend’s results prove that Newcastle need his services more than Liverpool do.
The latest in this move is that Liverpool have made Isak their priority for the closing weeks of the window but want the deal done sooner than later.
They’ve set a deadline of next week to get an agreement done with Newcastle otherwise they will move on to other targets.
The opening weekend of the Premier League season was eye-opening for many clubs as the areas in which they need to improve were on display.
Manchester United will be ruing Altay Bayindir’s goalkeeping error against Arsenal while Liverpool will be considering whether they need another forward after Hugo Ekitike’s impressive debut.
We’ll have all the latest gossip and rumours throughout the day so let’s get into it...
