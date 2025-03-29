Fulham vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Team news and line-ups from FA Cup quarter-final clash
Who will reach the final four as these two Premier League clubs collide?
Fulham play host to Crystal Palace in an intriguing contest to determine which of the two Premier League clubs make it into the FA Cup semi-finals.
Marco Silva’s side have been a delightful surprise in the top flight this season and, currently sitting in eighth, they have a strong chance of securing a place in Europe next season. They sit four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and the FA Cup presents a solid opportunity to win silverware too.
The Cottagers are bidding to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2001/02 and will be wary of a Palace side that defeated then 2-0 in the league just over a month ago.
Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have been in fine form of late and hope to reach a second final in nine seasons after their loss to Manchester United in 2016.
Follow all the action and updates from Craven Cottage with our live blog below:
Is Fulham vs Palace on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
When is Fulham vs Crystal Palace?
The FA Cup quarter-final will kick off at 12.15pm on Saturday, 29 March at Craven Cottage in London.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 11.30am. Subscribers can also stream the action online via ITVX.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace LIVE
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first FA Cup quarter-final of the weekend.
It’s an all-London affair as Fulham host Crystal Palace, with both just a win away from a trip to Wembley.
The Cottagers haven’t reached the FA Cup’s final four in 23 years and will be desperate to banish those demons against city rivals Palace, who got the better of them back in February.
We’ll have all the action, right here.
