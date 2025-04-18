Friday Acca Betting Tips: Football Predictions, Best Bets & 106/1 Accumulator

Friday’s Football Predictions

Coventry v West Brom to finish in a draw - 13/5 Bet365

Over 3.5 goals in Middlesbrough v Plymouth - 29/20 William Hill

Bristol City v Sunderland to end in a draw - 15/4 Bet365

Burnley to beat Watford to nil - 9/5 BetVictor

The fourfold pays over 106/1 with Bet365

There is still all to play for in the Championship, with every single team still with something to play for, with just four games still to play.

Mathematically, every single team in the league can still be promoted or relegated this season, but for some, the odds are far better or worse, depending on which end of the table you are looking at.

Historically, the Easter period is a time that can make or break a team with two games in quick succession, and this season is unlikely to be any different.

We still only have one thing guaranteed for next season in the EFL and that is that Birmingham will be playing in the Championship after they secured their promotion and the League One title.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from the four games that pays out at 106/1 with Bet365 and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Coventry v West Brom

Coventry currently occupy the final play-off place, but several clubs, including West Brom, are still hopeful of gatecrashing the end-of-season party, and a win on Friday would see them in on goal difference.

Three points and one place separate the two sides, but the Baggies have a superior goal difference of seven goals.

Since Frank Lampard took over at Coventry in November, he has overseen 14 wins and five draws from his 27 games in charge, including seven wins from their last 11.

The Baggies' problem this season has been too many draws. They have drawn 18 of their 42 matches so far, which is second only to Preston North End’s record this season.

When the sides met earlier in the season, Tony Mowbray’s side secured their fourth successive win over Coventry when goals from Alex Mowatt and Karlan Grant wrapped up a 2-0 win.

The Sky Blues know they need to keep winning if they are to keep their noses ahead of Friday’s opponents as well as Middlesbrough and Millwall, who are also three points behind, but they might have to settle for a point in this cagey encounter.

Friday accumulator prediction 1: Coventry v West Brom to finish in a draw - 13/5 Bet365

Middlesbrough v Plymouth

After winning two of their last three matches over Norwich and Sheffield United, Plymouth are now just three points from safety with four games to go.

They have another tough ask on Friday against Middlesbrough, who are still hopeful of making the play-offs, and sit just three points off the top six.

Since taking charge in January, Miron Muslic has won seven and drawn five of his 20 games in charge to keep them in with a chance of staying up.

The sides drew 3-3 earlier in the season and we can expect more goals on Friday. Plymouth have scored 44 and conceded 82, while Middlesbrough have scored 61 and conceded 51.

Friday accumulator prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals in Middlesbrough v Plymouth - 29/20 William Hill

Bristol City v Sunderland

It’s fifth versus fourth as Bristol City host Sunderland with both sides looking to cement their place in the top six and the chance to be back in the top-flight.

City have lost just one of their last 11 matches, including wins over Middlesbrough, Millwall, Watford and West Brom.

Sunderland, on the other hand, have lost two of their last five but their place in the play-offs is already guaranteed but they will want to end the regular season on a good run of form and betting sites have them at 11/5 to win at Ashton Gate.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw earlier this season and this one is expected to be a close one too. At least one meeting each season for the last eight seasons has finished all square so a draw seems a good option.

Friday accumulator prediction 3: BTTS and Bristol City v Sunderland to end in a draw - 15/4 Bet365

Watford v Burnley

Burnley have the chance to go top of the Championship table with a win over Watford, with joint leaders Leeds and third-placed Sheffield United in action later on.

Scott Parker’s side are level on points with Leeds on 88 points, and five points clear of the Blades who have lost their last three matches.

The Clarets last tasted defeat in the league back at the beginning of November, and since then they have won 18 of their 29 matches, conceding just seven goals.

They have conceded just 13 goals in the league so far, which is the best in Europe and Watford are going have to be at their best if they are going prevent Burnley from their 30th clean sheet of the season.

Friday accumulator prediction 4: Burnley to beat Watford to nil - 9/5 BetVictor

