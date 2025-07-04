The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Fluminense vs Al Hilal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup quarter-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup quarter-finals
It’s the clash of the giant-slayers as Fluminense and Al Hilal go head-to-head with a spot in the Club World Cup semi-finals on the line.
Fluminense thought they’d pulled off arguably the shock of the tournament to date when they dumped out Inter Milan in the round of 16, stunning the Champions League runners-up 2-0 thanks to goals from German Cano and Hercules.
That was until Al Hilal went one better, shocking one of the tournament favourites in Manchester City in a 4-3 extra-time victory.
Having stamped their mark as the dark horses of the Club World Cup, both will be flying the flag for non-European teams as they look to cause further upsets in the competition’s latter stages.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Fluminense vs Al Hilal?
Fluminense will face Al-Hilal at 8pm BST on Friday 4 July at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 4 July
Match 57: Palmeiras vs. Chelsea (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal (Orlando)
Saturday 5 July
Match 59: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Atlanta)
Match 60: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 8 July
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)
Wednesday 9 July
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday 13 July
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
