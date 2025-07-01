Thibaut Courtois hails Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘quality’ after Real Madrid’s win over Juventus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thibaut Courtois praised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s crossing ability after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Juventus in the Club World Cup, stating that he has never seen a player who offers such quality from crossing positions.

Alexander-Arnold registered his first assist for Real Madrid with a pinpoint cross for Gonzalo Garcia, who headed in past an inspired Michele Di Gregorio for the only goal of the game.

The former Liverpool full-back, who completed a move to Real Madrid ahead of the tournament after his contract with the Reds expired, was making his fourth appearance for Los Blancos and delivered a typically impressive crossing display, and was perhaps unlucky not to register another goal involvement as Madrid took control of the game.

And at full-time, Madrid goalkeeper Courtois was full of praise for his new teammate as he spoke to DAZN, labelling Alexander-Arnold as “amazing”.

“He’s horrible in training, his crossing is amazing, his free-kicks and corner kicks [too],” he said. “As a keeper it keeps you on your feet.”

“I don’t think I’ve seen a guy with this quality” he added, referring to Alexander-Arnold’s ability from crosses and set-piece situations.

Alexander-Arnold registered 23 goals and 92 assists across his Liverpool career, including 64 assists in the Premier League alone – the most ever for a defender.

And the England defender, who has played in every game at the Club World Cup, looks set to be a key part of Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid set-up, with Los Blancos clearly hoping to benefit from his crossing ability just as much as Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and co, did during his time at Liverpool.

The win over Juventus means Madrid book a place in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup, where they will face either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey. That match kicks off at 8pm BST on Saturday, 5 July at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.