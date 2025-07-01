Goncalo Garcia gives Real Madrid edge in Club World Cup victory over Juventus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid hit their stride at the Club World Cup on Tuesday, edging Juventus 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals thanks to a second-half strike from academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia as Kylian Mbappe made his tournament debut.

Garcia, deputising for Mbappe after the France forward missed the group stage due to gastroenteritis, found the back of the net early in the second half to set up a meeting with either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey.

Mbappe made his much-anticipated appearance as a second-half substitute, delighting the partisan crowd who packed Hard Rock Stadium to near capacity in a demonstration of the Spanish giants considerable global appeal.

Juventus had early chances but gradually faded under the relentless pressing of Xabi Alonso's side and had goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio to thank for sparing them a heavier defeat.

After a lacklustre group phase, Real, playing in Alonso's favoured 3-4-3, showed glimpses of what they could be capable of under their new coach.

Juve striker Randal Kolo Muani, set up by Kenan Yildiz’s incisive pass that split the Real Madrid defence, attempted an audacious chip in the seventh minute but sent the ball narrowly over Thibaut Courtois's crossbar.

Moments later, Yildiz tried his luck from long range but saw his effort fly wide.

Real Madrid grew into the match and nearly capitalised on a defensive lapse by Juventus.

open image in gallery Goncalo Garcia decided the match with the only goal of the game ( REUTERS )

Jude Bellingham, aiming a sharp angled strike, was denied by Di Gregorio, whose quick reactions kept the Italian side level.

Di Gregorio was called into action again shortly before halftime, making an impressive save to parry away a thunderous long-range shot from Federico Valverde.

Juventus, under pressure late in the first half, must have been satisfied to reach the interval with the scoreline still goalless.

Twice early in the second half Di Gregorio denied Bellingham and Dean Huijsen, but he was helpless when Garcia headed home from Trent Alexander Arnold's pin-point cross in the 54th minute for his third goal in the tournament.

open image in gallery Real Madrid could play Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals ( Getty Images )

The Italian keeper sustained some hope for Juventus, his reaction save preventing Valverde from scoring with a bicycle kick.

'Mbappe, Mbappe!' the crowd chanted as the France forward, after warming up, ran towards the bench to get ready to replace Garcia midway through the second half.

The 26-year-old was often in a good position but he was not properly served by his team mates and his start in the 32-team tournament eventually looked like a glorified workout