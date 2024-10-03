Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Tottenham Hotspur travel to Hungary to face Ferencvaros in Budapest on Thursday evening in the second match of this season’s Europa League campaign.

Ange Potecoglou’s side arrive in the Hungarian capital off the back of a brilliant 3-0 over Manchester United at the weekend, in which the north London side put to bed any of the questions over their Australian manager for the foreseeable future.

Spurs won their first Europa League match of the season 3-0 against Qarabag, and they face the Hungarian champions looking to cement a place near the top of the competition’s league table.

Ferencvaros have won the last six Hungarian league titles and currently sit top of the table on 18 points, with six wins from six, having beaten closest challengers Puskas Akademia 3-0 last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Ferencvaros vs Tottenham?

Ferencvaros vs Tottenham kicks off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 3 October at the Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team news

The home side will likely field the same team as they did for the weekend’s top-of-the-league clash against Puskas Akademia.

Hungarian internationals Dénes Dibusz and Barnabas Varga will likely start in goal and upfront respectively.

For Spurs, there are no new injury worries after the win at Old trafford, though Radu Dragusin is suspended after his straight red card against Qarabag. Heung-min Son will likely sit this match out too after missing that last victory.

Postecoglou will likely make several changes to the side that played at the weekend, though he could opt to start Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski in attack.

In defence, Archie Gray may retain his place at left-back from the victory over Qarabag, while one of van de Ven and Cristian Romero will likely play with Dragusin out. Ben Davies could deputise at centre-back or left-back.

It is more difficult to predict the midfield, with Postecoglou able to pick from any of Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison.

Predicted line-ups

Ferencvaros XI: Dibusz; Gartenmann, Cisse, Gustavo, Civic; Maiga, Abu Fani; Traore, Ben Romdhane, Gruber; Varga.

Spurs XI: Vicario; Gray, van de Ven, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Kulusevski.

Odds

Ferencvaros 6/1

Draw 10/3

Spurs 3/10

Prediction

Spurs should ease to a straightforward win in Budapest, with Potescoglou able to rest a few key players ahead of the weekend match against Brighton. Ferencvaros 0-2 Tottenham.

